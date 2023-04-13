বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chopra on Alleged Fight With Karan Johar; When Katrina Kaif Reacted to Rumour About Neetu Kapoor ‘Disliking’ Her

priyanka katrina


Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, here are the big news makers of the day
Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, here are the big news makers of the day

Kangana Ranaut recently alleged that Karan Johar ‘banned’ Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. It was reported that Ranbir Kapoor’s family was not very fond of his ex-partner Katrina Kaif.

Amid a fresh brew of controversy involving Priyanka Chopra and “politics in Bollywood,” a clip of the global icon reacting to her reported feud with Karan Johar has gone viral. Kangana Ranaut recently alleged that Karan Johar “banned” Priyanka from Bollywood because of her “friendship” with Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Rumour About Fight With Karan Johar Over SRK in Old Video: ‘No One Can…’

An old video interview of Katrina Kaif talking about being cropped out of a Kapoor family photo has surfaced on the internet. In the interview, which is going viral on Reddit, senior journalist Karan Thapar asks Katrina about her reaction to “Neetu Kapoor airbrushing you out of the photo”. This comes amid netizens alleging that Neetu took a sly dig at Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor’s breakup through one of her social media posts.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Reacts to Neetu Kapoor ‘Cropping’ Her Out of Family Pic in Viral Video, Says ‘I’m Not…’

Singer Mika Singh, who’s currently in Doha, shared an exciting news on Twitter that has got everyone gushing about India. He posted a video from the Doha airport, while shopping at the luxury Louis Vuitton outlet, and expressed his joy at being able to buy products using Indian rupees. Mika also took the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the Indian currency is now recognised on a global scale.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Reacts to Rumour About Neetu Kapoor ‘Disliking’ Her in VIRAL Video: ‘The Reason Is…’

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and spilled some tea about her experience working with Salman Khan on the set of Antim: The Final Truth (2021), where she assisted filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. According to Palak, Salman had a strict dress code for women on set.

Also Read: Salman Khan Has Rule Against Women Wearing Plunging Necklines on Set, Reveals Palak Tiwari, Says ‘Koi Bhi Ladki…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, but all the hard work and hassle have caught up to her. The actress took to her official Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon to reveal that she is down with a fever.

Also Read: Samantha Down With Fever Amid Shaakuntalam Promotions, Reveals She Has Lost Her Voice

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



অজি প্রধানমন্ত্রী মিথ্যাবাদী: ম্যাখোঁ