‘Priyanka Chopra Only Helps Herself, Not Other South Asians’, Says Sweta Keswani | Bollywood News

Sweta Keswani said that while Priyanka Chopra has achieved a lot, she hasn’t helped other South Asians in Hollywood, unlike Mindy Kaling.

Actor Sweta Keswani, who has been working in the US for more than a decade, recently shared her candid opinion about Priyanka Chopra’s impact on South Asian representation in Hollywood. Speaking to India Today, the Baa Bahu Aur Baby actress said that while she respects Priyanka’s achievements, she doesn’t believe the global star has used her influence to uplift other South Asians.

“I think it’s incredible what she’s (Priyanka) accomplished, there’s no two ways about that. But she’s not Mindy Kaling. She’s not helping other South Asians. She’s only helping herself to be very honest. She’s all about herself,” Sweta remarked.

‘Mindy Kaling Is Actually Helping Others Break Through’

In the same interview, Sweta Keswani drew a comparison between Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling, saying the latter’s efforts to create opportunities for others are truly commendable.

“What Mindy Kaling does is amazing because she’s actually writing, producing and helping other South Asians to break through in the business, which is so hard as it is for women of colour,” Sweta added.

The actress went on to share her own experience in Hollywood, saying that even within the South Asian community, there are “cliques.” She noted, “I feel that there are cliques just like everywhere. So certain people like certain people, will call certain people, and they’ll be cliques. Unfortunately, I’m not in any South Asian cliques.”

Sweta Keswani’s Journey And Priyanka’s Upcoming Projects

Sweta Keswani has built an impressive career both in India and abroad. She gained recognition for her roles in popular TV shows such as Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. Internationally, she has appeared in projects like New Amsterdam, The Blacklist, Roar, As They Made Us, and The Beanie Bubble. She will soon be seen in an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra began her Hollywood journey with Quantico and later appeared in films such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again. She earned global acclaim for her lead role in Citadel and will soon be seen in its second season. Her upcoming projects include SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter with Mahesh Babu and The Bluff opposite Karl Urban.

