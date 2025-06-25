Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti’s Journey: ‘I Was So Close to Losing Her’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: June 26, 2025, 04:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is embracing motherhood with deep gratitude and love. At the premiere of her upcoming action-comedy Heads of State, the actress opened up about her daughter Malti Marie, sharing touching stories about their bond and her daughter’s growing personality.

Speaking to E! News, Priyanka revealed that 3-year-old Malti accompanied her throughout the film’s production. “She was with me filming this whole movie,” she said. “We were on location in Provence, and while she was on set, she and her grandma would go to this bakery to get croissants and bring them home. She had the most amazing time while we were filming this movie.”

Malti even picked up lingo from the crew. “She loved the set,” Priyanka said, smiling. “She called craft services ‘crafty’ just like the actors. It was so cute.”

In a separate appearance on Good Morning America, Priyanka reflected on how Malti sees herself as a Disney princess. “She introduces herself as Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas. She insists she’s Moana. She insists it’s her name, like officially her name in school,” she said, adding that her daughter is both an “adrenaline junky” and a “girly girl.”

Malti’s lively personality shines through in many ways. Earlier this month, while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka shared that her daughter has a wide-ranging taste in music. While Bruno Mars and Rosé’s “APT” is a current favorite, when it comes to the Jonas Brothers—her father Nick Jonas’ band—Malti has her own take. “She doesn’t identify them, but she calls them the Donut Brothers,” Priyanka revealed with a laugh.

In a previous interview with Elle, Priyanka recalled the fragile early days after Malti’s birth. “I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything, and I just want to see her happy,” she said. “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

