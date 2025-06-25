Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ জুন ২০২৫ | ১২ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti’s Journey: ‘I Was So Close to Losing Her’ | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৬, ২০২৫ ৫:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti’s Journey: ‘I Was So Close to Losing Her’ | Hollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is embracing motherhood with deep gratitude and love. At the premiere of her upcoming action-comedy Heads of State, the actress opened up about her daughter Malti Marie, sharing touching stories about their bond and her daughter’s growing personality.

Speaking to E! News, Priyanka revealed that 3-year-old Malti accompanied her throughout the film’s production. “She was with me filming this whole movie,” she said. “We were on location in Provence, and while she was on set, she and her grandma would go to this bakery to get croissants and bring them home. She had the most amazing time while we were filming this movie.”

Malti even picked up lingo from the crew. “She loved the set,” Priyanka said, smiling. “She called craft services ‘crafty’ just like the actors. It was so cute.”

In a separate appearance on Good Morning America, Priyanka reflected on how Malti sees herself as a Disney princess. “She introduces herself as Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas. She insists she’s Moana. She insists it’s her name, like officially her name in school,” she said, adding that her daughter is both an “adrenaline junky” and a “girly girl.”

Malti’s lively personality shines through in many ways. Earlier this month, while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka shared that her daughter has a wide-ranging taste in music. While Bruno Mars and Rosé’s “APT” is a current favorite, when it comes to the Jonas Brothers—her father Nick Jonas’ band—Malti has her own take. “She doesn’t identify them, but she calls them the Donut Brothers,” Priyanka revealed with a laugh.

In a previous interview with Elle, Priyanka recalled the fragile early days after Malti’s birth. “I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything, and I just want to see her happy,” she said. “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

authorimg

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

    First Published:
News movies » hollywood » Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti’s Journey: ‘I Was So Close to Losing Her’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti’s Journey: ‘I Was So Close to Losing Her’ | Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti’s Journey: ‘I Was So Close to Losing Her’ | Hollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Easy Home Tips to Prevent Snakes from entering house During Monsoon
Easy Home Tips to Prevent Snakes from entering house During Monsoon
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Thunderstorm Alert: উত্তাল হবে সমুদ্র, হু হু করে বইবে হাওয়া, আকাশ কালো করে ঝেঁপে বৃষ্টি, কোন জেলায় কখন দেখাবে দাপট, রইল ওয়েদার আপডেট
Thunderstorm Alert: উত্তাল হবে সমুদ্র, হু হু করে বইবে হাওয়া, আকাশ কালো করে ঝেঁপে বৃষ্টি, কোন জেলায় কখন দেখাবে দাপট, রইল ওয়েদার আপডেট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নিম্নচাপের চোখরাঙানি, উত্তাল সমুদ্র, তোলপাড় দামাল হাওয়া! রাত পোহালেই তুমুল ঝড়বৃষ্টি
নিম্নচাপের চোখরাঙানি, উত্তাল সমুদ্র, তোলপাড় দামাল হাওয়া! রাত পোহালেই তুমুল ঝড়বৃষ্টি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
স্বাধীনতা দিবস উপলক্ষে কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা বিএনপির

স্বাধীনতা দিবস উপলক্ষে কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা বিএনপির

 Indian women to undergo hard quarantine in Southampton; BCCI await ECB schedule | Cricket News

Indian women to undergo hard quarantine in Southampton; BCCI await ECB schedule | Cricket News

 জামালপুরে ভুট্টাক্ষেতে মিলল হাত বাঁধা অজ্ঞাত নারীর মরদেহ

জামালপুরে ভুট্টাক্ষেতে মিলল হাত বাঁধা অজ্ঞাত নারীর মরদেহ

 বেসরকারি ব্যাংকগুলোকে সুদ মওকুফের সুযোগ

বেসরকারি ব্যাংকগুলোকে সুদ মওকুফের সুযোগ

 সন্দ্বীপে নৌকা-ঈগলের ১৯ সমর্থকের বিরুদ্ধে পুলিশের মামলা

সন্দ্বীপে নৌকা-ঈগলের ১৯ সমর্থকের বিরুদ্ধে পুলিশের মামলা

 ফজলে রাব্বী দক্ষতার সঙ্গে দায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন

ফজলে রাব্বী দক্ষতার সঙ্গে দায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন

 Wanted In Drug Case, Where Is Bikram Majithia? In Stronghold Constituency, People Say His Magic Fading

Wanted In Drug Case, Where Is Bikram Majithia? In Stronghold Constituency, People Say His Magic Fading

 নারীর গান- লামিয়া আক্তার কনা

নারীর গান- লামিয়া আক্তার কনা

 দ্বাদশের মনোনয়ন ঘিরে প্রতিযোগিতা, রূপ নিতে পারে প্রতিহিংসায়!

দ্বাদশের মনোনয়ন ঘিরে প্রতিযোগিতা, রূপ নিতে পারে প্রতিহিংসায়!

 WBCHSE HS Class 12th Exam 2025 সোমবার শুরু উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক ২০২৫, মোবাইল সঙ্গে থাকলে পরীক্ষা বাতিল হবে! হলে ঢুকবেন কখন জানুন

WBCHSE HS Class 12th Exam 2025 সোমবার শুরু উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক ২০২৫, মোবাইল সঙ্গে থাকলে পরীক্ষা বাতিল হবে! হলে ঢুকবেন কখন জানুন
Advertise here