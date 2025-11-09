Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Bharti Singh’s Rs 20L Bvlgari Gift From Haarsh: ‘Mujhse Bhi Zyada Achhi Lag Rahi’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 08:41 IST

Priyanka Chopra had the sweetest reply to Bharti Singh’s vlog showing off her new Rs 20.5L Bvlgari watch — and the internet can’t stop loving the exchange.

Bharti Singh received a surprise gift from her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa — a Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch worth Rs 20.50 lakh. The gesture left her teary-eyed but thrilled, and she couldn’t resist showing it off in her latest vlog.

In the video, Bharti proudly flaunted the luxury timepiece while calling out to Priyanka Chopra, the global brand ambassador for Bvlgari. Laughing, she said, “Priyanka Chopra, maine bhi le li watch, sun rahi ho kya?” To which Haarsh quipped, “Would she be watching your vlog?” Bharti added with a grin, “Guys, please share this vlog more and more so that it reaches Priyanka Chopra. I saw this watch on her hand and I liked it very much. Later, some of my friends from Colors TV encouraged me to buy it and I finally bought it.”

The video soon caught fire online — and surprisingly, Priyanka did see it. In her reply, she wrote, “Main dekh rahi hoon aur tumpe yeh watch itni achchi lag rahi Hai mujhse bhi zyada. Tum Bvlgari ki agle Ambassador ho. Bas abtak unko maloom nahin tha. Sending you and your family so much love.”

The sweet response won hearts instantly. Even Diljeet Tejnani, senior art director at Bvlgari, jumped into the comments saying, “Priyanka ma’am ke saath saath hum sab BVLGARI se sun rahe hain @bhartisingvlog ji – so honoured to see our Serpenti collection on you.”

The watch that Haarsh picked for Bharti belongs to Bvlgari’s Serpenti Tubogas collection, known for its 18 kt rose gold and stainless steel double-spiral design.

The Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas is a luxury watch known for its snake-like coiled design. Prices in India start at around Rs 10 lakh and can go up to a whopping Rs 40 lakh, depending on the material and diamonds. The version Bharti Singh owns, made of rose gold and steel with a diamond-studded bezel, costs about Rs 20.5 lakh.

Away from the glamour, Bharti and Haarsh are celebrating another big moment — they’re expecting their second child. The couple, who married in 2017 and share a son named Laksh (fondly called Golla), announced their pregnancy in October, with Bharti expressing her wish to have a daughter this time.

