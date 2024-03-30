Priyanka Chopra REFUSES to Pose Solo at Mannara’s Birthday Bash, Tells Paps ‘Stop It’, Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra took the internet by surprise on Friday night as she made a surprise appearance at her cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash in Mumbai. The actress was joined by her singer-husband Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra. As soon as Priyanka arrived at the venue, she was mobbed by a swarm of photographers who requested her to pose solo.

However, Priyanka turned down their request and refused to pose for any solo photos. In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Priyanka can be heard telling the paps “stop it” when they tried to click her solo photos. Clearly, Priyanka didn’t want to steal her cousin’s thunder on her birthday.

The actress looked sexy in an all-white coord set. While Nick complemented her in matching transparent shirt and yellow trousers. On the other hand, birthday girl Mannara opted for a very plunging red hot ruffle dress. She completed her look with silver danglers and heels.

Priyanka landed in India earlier this month. The actress had flown down from the USA to Mumbai for the launch of Bulgari store in Jio World Plaza. Nick followed her to India shortly after. The couple, as part of their visit, travelled to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and offered their prayers.

During her visit, Priyanka had also met Farhan Akhtar over dinner. She was joined by Nick and the couple was mobbed as they left the filmmaker’s house. Her visit sparked rumours about possible revival of Jee Le Zaraa. The film was announced in 2021 and Priyanka was slated to star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film was scheduled to release in 2025 but it has been delayed.