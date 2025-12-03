বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
জাতীয় নির্বাচনের কার্যক্রম স্থগিত চেয়ে রিট – Corporate Sangbad IND vs SA: Maiden ton! Ruturaj Gaikwad makes the most of his opportunity, scores 77-ball century in Raipur | Cricket News Entertainment News Wrap: Panahi's Jail Sentence, Shraddha's Cute Moment & Vikrant's Emotional Reveal ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ম্যাকসন স্পিনিংয়ের বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's ICC honour | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Reveals Amaal Mallik's Messages Before The Show | Television News ঢাবিতে বহাল থাকছে শীতকালীন ছুটি, ক্লাস শুরু ২৮ ডিসেম্বর IND vs SA: Why Harshit Rana was reprimanded by ICC; India pacer accepts the charge | Cricket News সীমান্তে বাংলাদেশি হত্যার বিরুদ্ধে কূটনৈতিক ও আইনি পদক্ষেপ নিতে হবে: ডাকসু
বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She ‘Felt Really Lost’ In Bollywood During Her Early Days | Bollywood News

  বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Priyanka Chopra revealed she felt “really lost” during her early Bollywood days and now, as a producer, she supports new filmmakers and projects that personally move her.

Priyanka Chopra revealed she felt “really lost” during her early Bollywood days.

Priyanka Chopra revealed she felt “really lost” during her early Bollywood days.

Priyanka Chopra is now a global star and one of the biggest names in the industry. The actress, who turned producer just a few years ago, has backed mostly independent and documentary films, and this was a conscious decision taken by her. The reason lies in her early experience in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with PTI, Priyanka Chopra spoke about why she chose to produce the kind of films that she has. While talking about her choices, she shared, “As a producer, I’m empathetic, and our ethos is a lot around wanting to give opportunities to newer filmmakers or filmmakers that want to achieve something that they haven’t been able to or are kind of hitting a wall somewhere. My production side kind of comes from what personally moves me.”

The actress continued and shared that she often felt lost in her early days and said, “I didn’t know why I was gravitating towards filmmakers and stories that were maybe marginalised or told that they’re not what is expected… As I’m talking about it, I think it does come from the fact that when I joined the industry, I didn’t have it. I was trying to navigate this crazy movie industry by myself with my parents, who were doctors and who also had no idea about the business. And I kind of felt really lost.”

Priyanka Chopra on Workfront

Now, one of the biggest actresses, Priyanka, started her career at the age of 18 after winning Miss World 2000. In her decades-long career, Priyanka has given some of the finest films to Hindi cinema, including Fashion, for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role as a struggling model.

About Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Project

Priyanka will soon make an appearance in Varanasi with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu. The movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, will be released in two parts: the first in 2027 and the second in 2029.

For the Varanasi title reveal event, Priyanka wore a traditional lehenga choli and accessorized it with golden and white jewels, flawless makeup, and a stylish hairstyle. Her spouse and her admirers went crazy when they saw how stunning she looked in the outfit.

December 03, 2025

