Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Offered Her ‘More Variety’ Than Hollywood: ‘It Let Me Experiment More’ | Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra, marking ten years in Hollywood, said she found “a lot more variety” in her Bollywood roles compared to her international projects.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hit a major milestone this September — completing ten years as an actor in the United States. What began with her headline-making American debut in Quantico in 2015 has since expanded into a slate of high-profile global projects, including Citadel, The Matrix Resurrections, and her upcoming film Heads of State. Now, looking back at her artistic journey across two industries, Priyanka says she has tasted greater creative variety in Bollywood than she has so far in Hollywood.

‘I’ve Achieved More Range in India’: Priyanka On Comparing Her Careers

In a recent interview with PTI from Los Angeles, Priyanka offered an honest assessment of her filmography across continents. Reflecting on the breadth of roles she played in India versus the ones she has been offered internationally, the actor said, “If you look at my Hindi filmography or Indian filmography, there’s a lot more variety than I have been able to achieve in my international work. I’m hoping to be able to create diversity and to be able to do really interesting work in my English-language work as well, like I did in my Bollywood films.”

She added that despite being a decade into Hollywood, she still considers herself in the early stages of her Western career, “So there’s a lot more growth that I’m hoping for to achieve there. I’m still quite early in my growth in Hollywood.”

Priyanka’s candour sheds light on a growing conversation within the industry — the challenge many non-white actors face when it comes to landing varied, genre-spanning roles in Western cinema.

From Miss World To Global Cinema — Priyanka’s Two-Decade Journey

Priyanka Chopra’s career began after she won the Miss World 2000 crown at just 18. Within three years, she made her acting debut and quickly climbed the ladder of mainstream Hindi cinema with hits such as Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Don, Fashion, and Barfi!.

By the late 2000s and early 2010s, she had firmly established herself as one of Bollywood’s most consistent leading stars — known for versatility, experimentation, and risk-taking roles. In 2016, she shifted base to the US, becoming one of the first major Indian stars to successfully transition to Hollywood.

‘I’m Grabbing Opportunities With Both Hands’: Priyanka on Her Current Phase

Speaking about her current slate of global work, Priyanka shared, “I’m in a really interesting place where I have an amazing opportunity to work with different kinds of filmmakers from all around the world. And I’m grabbing that with both hands.”

Her Hollywood resume includes films like Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, and the upcoming Heads of State, alongside Anthony Mackie and Idris Elba.

She has also headlined major streaming titles such as Quantico and Citadel, solidifying her presence in global entertainment.

Priyanka’s Big Return To Indian Cinema In 2027

While Priyanka continues to expand her Hollywood slate, she is set to make a grand comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in 2027. The mega project stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, marking her first Indian release in eight years.

For now, the actor says she’s excited about bridging both industries — and hopes her next decade brings the same diversity of roles she once found in Bollywood.

