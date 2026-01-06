মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Actor Parthiban Recalls Defining Moments With AVM Saravanan Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer in focus; Virat Kohli unavailable Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Musings’ On Being Kind To Herself As She Steps Into 2026 | Watch | Bollywood News ‘Shubman Gill was left out because … ‘: Harbhajan Singh explains T20 World Cup omission | Cricket News ভেনেজুয়েলার অন্তর্বর্তী প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন ডেলসি রদ্রিগেজ Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Photos Go Viral Amid Rumours Oaf Him Vacationing With A Mystery Girl From The UK | Bollywood News জকসুর প্রতিনিধি নির্বাচনে ভোট আজ EXO Drops Dark, Charismatic Teasers For 8th Album ‘REVERXE,’ Set For Jan 19 Release | Web-series News NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’ | Korean News ‘Don’t think about … ‘: Ricky Ponting sends big message to out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Musings’ On Being Kind To Herself As She Steps Into 2026 | Watch | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Musings’ On Being Kind To Herself As She Steps Into 2026 | Watch | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra opens up about being grateful and giving herself a pat on the back for coming so far in her journey, as she steps into 2026.

font
Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Musings’ On Being Kind To Herself As She Steps Into 2026

Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Musings’ On Being Kind To Herself As She Steps Into 2026

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media, and often treats her fans with glimpses from her day-to-day life. She stepped into New Year 2026 with her family, and she has now shared a video in which she opened up about being grateful for all she has achieved in life, and applauding herself for having come so far in her journey.

Priyanka Chopra’s Message As She Steps Into 2026

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories that showed her enjoying a stroll by the beach. She is seen in a powder blue bikini with a beige and white striped shrug layered over it. Talking to her fans, PeeCee said, “Okay, I told myself I will get better at this, which is talking to the camera. Look at that, my first few footsteps in 2026. That sounds like the future. I’ve been telling my friends that 2026 sounds like the future. How is that even possible? But here we are.”

She further added, “You know, I was just looking back at my family, my beautiful footsteps, and just felt grateful for how lucky I am. You know, it’s like having run for such a long time at such a fast speed, you kind of forget to give yourself a little bit of a pat on the back for surviving. So here’s me, giving myself a pat on the back, being kind to myself, being really grateful for being able to build this life.” She then showed fans the beautiful view around her.

She then added, “There’s always light on the other side of the tunnel. So, all one needs to do is to have faith in the process, persevere, and just keep moving.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film ‘Varanasi’ which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is also gearing up for Citadel 2, backed by the Russo Brothers, and will also appear in Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

First Published:

January 06, 2026, 08:54 IST

News movies bollywood Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Musings’ On Being Kind To Herself As She Steps Into 2026 | Watch
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Actor Parthiban Recalls Defining Moments With AVM Saravanan

Actor Parthiban Recalls Defining Moments With AVM Saravanan

ভেনেজুয়েলার অন্তর্বর্তী প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন ডেলসি রদ্রিগেজ

ভেনেজুয়েলার অন্তর্বর্তী প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন ডেলসি রদ্রিগেজ

Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Photos Go Viral Amid Rumours Oaf Him Vacationing With A Mystery Girl From The UK | Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Photos Go Viral Amid Rumours Oaf Him Vacationing With A Mystery Girl From The UK | Bollywood News

EXO Drops Dark, Charismatic Teasers For 8th Album ‘REVERXE,’ Set For Jan 19 Release | Web-series News

EXO Drops Dark, Charismatic Teasers For 8th Album ‘REVERXE,’ Set For Jan 19 Release | Web-series News

NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’ | Korean News

NewJeans Fans Flood MrBeast’s Instagram, Urge Him To ‘Buy HYBE’ And ‘Save NewJeans’ | Korean News

Orry’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Goes Viral As Actress Plants Sweet Kiss On Him | Bollywood News

Orry’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Goes Viral As Actress Plants Sweet Kiss On Him | Bollywood News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST