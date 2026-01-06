Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Musings’ On Being Kind To Herself As She Steps Into 2026 | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 08:54 IST

Priyanka Chopra opens up about being grateful and giving herself a pat on the back for coming so far in her journey, as she steps into 2026.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media, and often treats her fans with glimpses from her day-to-day life. She stepped into New Year 2026 with her family, and she has now shared a video in which she opened up about being grateful for all she has achieved in life, and applauding herself for having come so far in her journey.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories that showed her enjoying a stroll by the beach. She is seen in a powder blue bikini with a beige and white striped shrug layered over it. Talking to her fans, PeeCee said, “Okay, I told myself I will get better at this, which is talking to the camera. Look at that, my first few footsteps in 2026. That sounds like the future. I’ve been telling my friends that 2026 sounds like the future. How is that even possible? But here we are.”

She further added, “You know, I was just looking back at my family, my beautiful footsteps, and just felt grateful for how lucky I am. You know, it’s like having run for such a long time at such a fast speed, you kind of forget to give yourself a little bit of a pat on the back for surviving. So here’s me, giving myself a pat on the back, being kind to myself, being really grateful for being able to build this life.” She then showed fans the beautiful view around her.

She then added, “There’s always light on the other side of the tunnel. So, all one needs to do is to have faith in the process, persevere, and just keep moving.”

Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film ‘Varanasi’ which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is also gearing up for Citadel 2, backed by the Russo Brothers, and will also appear in Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

