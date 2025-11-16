Priyanka Chopra Shares Varanasi Teaser, Says ‘Just A glimpse Yet So Much More’ | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 16:31 IST

Priyanka Chopra teased Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, sparking fan excitement online after its grand Hyderabad unveiling.

Priyanka Chopra just amped up the hype around Varanasi, SS Rajamouli’s next big-screen spectacle starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka herself, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, by dropping a teaser that’s already sending fans into a frenzy. The film’s title was officially revealed at a grand GlobeTrotter event held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where the teaser was also showcased on a huge screen, featuring Mahesh Babu’s powerful first look as Rudhra.

After the event, the makers released the teaser online, and PC kept things buzzing on social media, sharing a tiny peek and hinting that it’s “just a glimpse yet so much more.” Honestly, with Rajamouli at the helm and Priyanka teasing it, expectations are sky high.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post below:

The powerful glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s character Rudhra shows him holding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. The film also seems to be a time-travel adventure, with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter appearing at the end of the teaser. The screen then displays ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi,’ officially confirming it as the film’s title.

Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film, while Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha. Their first look posters were unveiled earlier.

The film is being described as one of India’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. Earlier, a report by The Citizen from Tanzania claimed that the film revolves around a “rugged explorer” who is fighting an enemy to protect the world. “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills,” the synopsis of the movie, as quoted by the Tanzanian media portal, said.

