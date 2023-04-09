Priyanka Chopra Shows Preity Zinta Support After Harassment Post, Malaika Arora Says ‘You Said…’

Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Malaika Arora were among the many stars who rushed to Preity Zinta’s support after the actress spoke about being harassed. On Saturday, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star penned a strongly worded note after she was trolled for not helping a handicapped man. The actress talked about how an unknown woman tried to take her daughter Gia’s photo. Later, she ‘planted a big wet kiss’ close to Gia’s mouth. Preity also opened up on how a ‘handicapped man kept trying to stop’ her for money.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan commented, “Well done Pree with a red heart emoji.” Arjun Rampal said, “Next time give me a call will sort them out with a red heart emoji.” Malaika Arora wrote, “You said it out loud and clear (person raising both hands in celebration emoji).” Priyanka Chopra posted a person raising both hands in celebration, face with open mouth, and clapping hands emojis. Lilly Singh’s comment read, “Good on you for standing up for yourself. I know that can be hard. But it’s important and true.”

Several fans too reacted to the same. One of them wrote, “It is so important to respect boundaries and to remember that everybody has the right to privacy, even public figures.” “It’s kind of horrible to hear that someone tried to grab and kiss your children. No humanity left. Celebrity or no celebrity people work hard to achieve what they have,” read another one.

On the social media post, Preity talked about two incidents that shook her this week and said, “I have equal right like anyone else to live the way I want.” “I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am,” she added.

“Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities,” she said.

Preity lives with her husband Gene Goodenough and their children-Gia and Jai, in Los Angeles, US. She is currently visiting India.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News