রবিবার , ৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৬শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra Shows Preity Zinta Support After Harassment Post, Malaika Arora Says ‘You Said…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৯, ২০২৩ ১১:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
malaika priyanka preity


Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 09:55 IST

Preity Zinta recently opened up on being harassed.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Preity Zinta recently opened up on being harassed.

Preity Zinta opened up about being harassed in a new post. The actress found support from Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Malaika Arora, among others.

Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Malaika Arora were among the many stars who rushed to Preity Zinta’s support after the actress spoke about being harassed. On Saturday, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star penned a strongly worded note after she was trolled for not helping a handicapped man. The actress talked about how an unknown woman tried to take her daughter Gia’s photo. Later, she ‘planted a big wet kiss’ close to Gia’s mouth. Preity also opened up on how a ‘handicapped man kept trying to stop’ her for money.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan commented, “Well done Pree with a red heart emoji.” Arjun Rampal said, “Next time give me a call will sort them out with a red heart emoji.” Malaika Arora wrote, “You said it out loud and clear (person raising both hands in celebration emoji).” Priyanka Chopra posted a person raising both hands in celebration, face with open mouth, and clapping hands emojis. Lilly Singh’s comment read, “Good on you for standing up for yourself. I know that can be hard. But it’s important and true.”

Several fans too reacted to the same. One of them wrote, “It is so important to respect boundaries and to remember that everybody has the right to privacy, even public figures.” “It’s kind of horrible to hear that someone tried to grab and kiss your children. No humanity left. Celebrity or no celebrity people work hard to achieve what they have,” read another one.

On the social media post, Preity talked about two incidents that shook her this week and said, “I have equal right like anyone else to live the way I want.” “I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am,” she added.

“Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities,” she said.

Preity lives with her husband Gene Goodenough and their children-Gia and Jai, in Los Angeles, US. She is currently visiting India.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm elit din mojhammad ok
অসুস্থ দীন মোহাম্মদের চিকিৎসার দায়িত্ব নিলেন যুবলীগ নেতা এলিট
বাংলাদেশ
1681016947 photo
Brooks Koepka extends Masters lead before round three suspended due to rain | Golf News
খেলাধুলা
best summer skin care 5 serums for the sunny season
protest skin in this way from the scorching summer heat – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
malaika priyanka preity
Priyanka Chopra Shows Preity Zinta Support After Harassment Post, Malaika Arora Says ‘You Said…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 6 39

Ajith Kumar, Vijay’s Films Set To Clash Again, This Time on Small Screen

 untitled 1 102

Things You Shouldn’t Do on Your First Date

 wm ssc exam pic as

এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীদের জন্য যে ১৩ নির্দেশনা বোর্ডের

 received 767579481345507

নগদ ডিস্ট্রিবিউটরদের টাকা লেনদেনের নিরাপত্তা দেবে সিএমপি

 jamuna

যমুনা অয়েলের বার্ষিক সাধারণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত – Corporate Sangbad

 Clothe

পোশাক রপ্তানি বেড়েছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 Maa Laxmi

Kojagari Laxmi Puja 2022 || নারকেল ছাড়া কিন্তু লক্ষ্মীপুজো অসম্ভব, জেনে নিন কত কাজে লাগে এই ফল

 bjp tmc 1

TMC Alleges BJP’s Meeting with CPI(M) is ‘Greater Design to Destabilise’ West Bengal

 ২১ আগস্ট রাজনীতির কলঙ্কিত অধ্যায় : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

২১ আগস্ট রাজনীতির কলঙ্কিত অধ্যায় : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 beximco syntetik

৩২ দফায় বাড়ালো বেক্সিমকো সিনথেটিক্সের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad