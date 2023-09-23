Priyanka Chopra To Not Attend Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding?; Dino James Apologises After Supporting Singer Shubh

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are getting married on September 24 in Udaipur and have already arrived in the city for the big day. News18 got access to their wedding invite and it seems like the couple is preparing for a massive wedding ceremony. The wedding card has confirmed that it is set to be a two-day grand affair. Now, Filmfare has learnt that as per their sources, Parineeti’s cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas might skip the grand wedding on Sunday due to prior commitments.

Sai Pallavi is one of the prominent stars in the South film industry. Recently, social media buzzed with excitement, when rumours of her secret marriage started doing the rounds. The speculations began after Sai Pallavi’s picture with Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy went viral. In the photo, the duo can be seen wearing garlands. Soon, however, it became clear that the picture was from the muhurat ceremony of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film. Now, the actress has quashed the rumours.

AP Dhillon has shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Canada-based singer and rapper Shubh, whose Still Rollin tour now stands cancelled in India. Dhillon’s post comes hours after Shubh issued a public apology for sharing a distorted image of India’s flag on social media. Dhillon didn’t address the controversy directly, but requested people to not spread hate.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have left for Udaipur for their grand wedding. The couple was snapped at the Delhi airport on Friday morning and now News18 has accessed exclusive photos of them from inside the flight. These photos reveal that Raghav and Parineeti ditched luxury and travelled in economy class. In one of the clicks, Parineeti can be seen entering the aircraft. Another photo featured the couple on their seats.

Rapper Dino James has issued an apology hours after extending support to Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh. Recently, Dino took to his Instagram stories and called the cancellation of Shubh’s concert in India ‘unfortunate’. However, he has now apologised saying he wasn’t aware of the entire controversy. The rapper, who is currently also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has also clarified that he does not support any anti-national element.

