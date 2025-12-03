Priyanka Chopra To Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Kalki 2? Know Here | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 03, 2025, 21:40 IST

Previously, the makers of Kalki announced Deepika’s exit from the movie and mentioned that she is no longer a part of the project because a film like this “deserves commitment”.

Priyanka Chopra may replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2.

Ever since Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2 has been announced, everyone is eager to know who might replace the actress in the Prabhas starrer. While the makers have not confirmed any name as of now, several media reports now claim that Priyanka Chopra is emerging as a strong contender to take over the role. Reportedly, the makers are considering PeeCee for the role since the actress’ global fandom is also a major factor.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi and Anushka Shetty are also being considered for the Nag Ashwin directorial. Reportedly, the makers are considering an actress who can also match Prabhas’ massive star power and even take the sequel to greater heights.

Kalki 2 Makers Announce Deepika’s Exit

Earlier this year, the makers of Prabhas’ starrer took to their official X handle and announced Deepika’s exit from Kalki 2. The announcement mentioned that Deepika is no longer a part of the project because a film like Kalki “deserves commitment”.

“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” it read.

Later, a report by Bollywood Hungama stated that the Kalki 2 makers decided to drop Deepika because she was demanding a 25 per cent hike in her fees, along with a 8-hour work shift. Reportedly, the makers attempted to negotiate these two demands with the actress, but she remained inflexible.

Deepika also defended her 8-hour work shift later while speaking to CNBC-TV18 and said, “I have done this at many levels; this is not new to me. I think, even as far as pay is concerned, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it. I don’t even know what to call it, but I am someone who has always fought my battles silently. And for some strange reason, sometimes they become public which is not the way I know and not the way I’ve been brought up. But yes, to fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know.”

