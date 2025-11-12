Priyanka Chopra Wields A Gun As Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter, First Look Goes Viral | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 21:00 IST

Priyanka Chopra unveils her first look as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter. Fans hail her fierce avatar as she returns to Indian cinema with Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra unveiled her powerful first look as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter, leaving fans in awe.

Priyanka Chopra has finally unveiled her much-awaited first look from SS Rajamouli’s next cinematic spectacle, Globetrotter. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global star introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans awestruck with the film’s grand scale and her fiery avatar.

Sharing the stunning poster, Priyanka wrote, “She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter.”

A Dazzling First Look That’s Breaking The Internet

In the poster, Priyanka Chopra embodies strength and intensity in a striking saffron saree, wielding a gun against a dramatic, flame-scorched backdrop. Her poised yet fierce stance captures the essence of a warrior-like character who seems ready to defy gravity — and destiny.

The cinematic poster, bathed in fiery hues and atmospheric visuals, is classic SS Rajamouli — visually grand and emotionally charged. Fans have flooded social media with admiration, calling it one of Priyanka’s most powerful looks to date.

Globetrotter: A Rajamouli Universe in the Making

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the visionary filmmaker behind RRR and Baahubali, Globetrotter (tentatively titled SSMB29) stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film marks Priyanka’s grand return to Indian cinema after The Sky Is Pink (2019), and her first collaboration with Rajamouli.

With Globetrotter, Rajamouli appears to be crafting a global cinematic universe that blends Indian mythology, adventure, and spectacle — and Priyanka’s Mandakini seems poised to play a crucial role in this ambitious narrative.

The Big Reveal on November 15

The makers of Globetrotter are gearing up for a massive event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on November 15, where more details about the film — including the official title and teaser — are expected to be unveiled. The event, reportedly titled The Grand Globetrotter Event, will be live-streamed on JioHotstar for fans across the world.

With the buzz surrounding Priyanka’s look and Rajamouli’s vision, Globetrotter is already shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events in recent memory.

