Priyanka Chopra Wows Over Nick Jonas’ New Song ‘Gut Punch’, Hrithik Roshan Says ‘Love It’ | Bollywood News

Nick Jonas drops solo track Gut Punch on New Year’s Day. Priyanka Chopra reacts with love online as Hrithik Roshan showers praise on the song.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to set couple goals by being each other’s loudest cheerleaders. As Nick kicked off the New Year with a brand-new solo release, the global star ensured her husband felt the love, taking to social media to celebrate his latest musical milestone.

Nick Jonas released Gut Punch, the first single from his much-anticipated solo album Sunday Best, on January 1, 2026. Alongside the track, the singer dropped an announcement video, surprising fans worldwide. Sharing the clip, Nick reflected on the emotional significance of the song, writing, “Gut Punch is out now everywhere. Couldn’t ask for a better way to ring in the new year than hearing these lyrics that mean so much to me being sung back. Here’s to being kinder to ourselves in 2026. Thank you. Love you.”

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas’ new track

Nick may believe there’s no better way to begin the year, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas clearly agrees. Shortly after the song’s release, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to hype Gut Punch. Sharing the track, Priyanka simply wrote “wow” and tagged Nick, letting the music do the talking while showing her wholehearted support.

Fans were quick to notice her reaction, with many praising the couple for consistently uplifting each other’s creative journeys. Priyanka has often used her platform to promote Nick’s work, just as he has done for her films and projects across industries.

Hrithik Roshan praises Nick Jonas’ music

Adding to the appreciation was Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who took to the comments section to shower praise on Nick. Reacting to the release, Hrithik called the song anthem-worthy, writing, “Love it” along with a fire emoji, suggesting the track has the potential to become a defining sound of 2026.

This isn’t the first time Hrithik has publicly applauded Nick’s talent. The War 2 actor previously attended Nick’s Broadway performance in Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, accompanied by Saba Azad. Sharing glimpses from the evening, Hrithik had written, “We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food. My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite.”

As Gut Punch begins its journey with glowing reactions from family, friends, and fans alike, Nick Jonas’ New Year release is already striking the right chord.

