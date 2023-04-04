মঙ্গলবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra’s Big Confessions at Citadel Event; Gigi Hadid Deletes Her Instagram Story With Varun Dhawan?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৩ ৬:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
gigi hadid deletes her story with varun dhawan priyanka chopra on politics in bollywood


Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 22:26 IST

Gigi Hadid deletes her story with Varun Dhawan; Priyanka Chopra on politics in Bollywood
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Gigi Hadid deletes her story with Varun Dhawan; Priyanka Chopra on politics in Bollywood

From Gigi Hadid deleting her story with Varun Dhawan to Priyanka Chopra opening up on politics in Bollywood, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Priyanka Chopra confessed she cannot work with people she doesn’t like. The Citadel actress made the confession while talking about things that are non-negotiable for her when it comes to signing a project. Speaking about the subject at the press conference in Mumbai, she said, “I think what’s non-negotiable now is actually very true, I can’t work with people who I don’t like anymore.”

Read More: Priyanka Chopra Makes Big Confession at Citadel Event, Says ‘Can’t Work With People I Don’t Like’

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has reportedly deleted her reaction to a viral video of her and Varun Dhawan from her Instagram story. The viral video showed Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi in his arms and kissing her at the launch of India in Fashion at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Read More: Gigi Hadid Deletes Her Reaction to Varun Dhawan Kissing Her ‘Without Consent’ from Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not holding back anymore. At the trailer launch of her American TV series Citadel in Mumbai on Monday, Priyanka, who has been in the news for her recent explosive podcast, opened up on why she couldn’t be vocal about the “politics in Bollywood” earlier. In the now-viral podcast, Priyanka had said that she decided to take a break from the Hindi film industry after she was being “pushed into a corner”.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Her Viral Podcast on Quitting Bollywood, Says ‘I Forgave…’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met for the first time on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. The two hit it off instantly and began secretly dating. After a couple of years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. Anushka Sharma recently revealed what impressed her about Virat before she began dating him.

Read More: Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Fell In Love With Virat Kohli, Says ‘Before We Started Dating…’

While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of their blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, looks like they will have to wait for more than expected for the movie. If reports are to be believed, the shooting for Pushpa 2 has been halted as of now.

Read More: WHAT! Pushpa 2 Shooting STOPPED, 2023 Release CANCELLED Because Director ‘Unsatisfied’?

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Ctg dc
ইচ্ছেমতো পাহাড় কাটছেন কাউন্সিলররা—অভিযোগ চট্টগ্রামের ডিসি’র
বাংলাদেশ
1680566699 photo
Ipl 2023: CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad shine in Chennai’s triumphant homecoming | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj56
ঘনিষ্ঠ মুহূর্তেও স্বামীর কাছে এই ৫ বিষয়ে মুখ খোলেন না স্ত্রীরা! ৪ নম্বরটিতেই বিরাট চমক! কারণ জানেন? 5things that wives never share with husbands know why – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
gigi hadid deletes her story with varun dhawan priyanka chopra on politics in bollywood
Priyanka Chopra’s Big Confessions at Citadel Event; Gigi Hadid Deletes Her Instagram Story With Varun Dhawan?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
studio project 81

All Set for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja? Here Are Some Dos and Don’ts

 image 465003 1631607449

টিকা নেওয়ার পরও স্বাস্থ্যবিধি মেনে চলুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 wm Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir File Photo 24 01 2022

‘দ্বিতীয় বাকশালী রাজত্ব’ কায়েম করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ: মির্জা ফখরুল

 1643954933 photo

Pakistan and South Africa finish ICC U-19 World Cup on a high | Cricket News

 wm 50 Years of Karitas Press Conference 24 11 2021 2

৫০ বছরে কারিতাস, চট্টগ্রাম থেকে শুরু বছরব্যাপী আয়োজন

 received 1151730245553198

কর্ণফুলীতে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগের উদ্যোগে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জন্মদিনে দোয়া মাহফিল

 wm Nanok mohammadpur

সাহস থাকলে তারেক রহমান দেশে আসুক: নানক

 wm Hortal

চট্টগ্রামে ঢিলেঢালা হরতাল

 studio project 19 16

Eight Food Items That Help Boost Your Mood

 7 25

অরিজা এগ্রোতে আবেদন শুরু ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad