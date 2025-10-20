Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter ‘Malti’s Diwali Party Was Lit,’ Not Our Words | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 10:42 IST

Dressed in a festive yellow lehenga paired with a matching blouse, Malti Marie stood amid a starry setup with her friends, fully immersed in the joyful ambience of the festival.

Malti wore a yellow lehenga set.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

It is that time of the year again when the world is celebrating the festival of lights with full fervour and joy. As the world lights up in celebration of Diwali, global star Priyanka Chopra is embracing the festive spirit in her own special way in Los Angeles. The actress, who often shares snippets of her life with fans, gave a heartwarming peek into her daughter Malti Marie’s Diwali party with her friends, and it was nothing short of adorable.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a sweet photo from the celebration, showing little Malti from behind. Dressed in a festive yellow lehenga paired with a matching blouse, the little one stood amid a starry setup with her friends, fully immersed in the joyful ambiance of the festival. Her hair was styled into two ponytails, making her adorable as ever.

Captioning the moment, Priyanka wrote, “Malti’s Diwali party was lit,” perfectly summing up the vibrant mood of the evening.

Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Looks

The actress, on the other hand, began the festive season in style. She attended a pre-Diwali party with husband Nick Jonas in New York, hosted by Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia. Priyanka and Nick looked elegant together as they coordinated in silver ethnic wear. The desi girl looked stunning in a silver mirror beading with a white tulle halter top, while Nick looked sharp in an ivory sherwani.

For the Johnnie Walker Diwali Ball at The Dorchester hotel, Priyanka dazzled in a vivid red gown by Rahul Mishra. The ensemble, featuring a flowing train and intricate beadwork, was completed with matching heels, delicate jewellery, and diamond drop earrings.

What’s Next For Priyanka Chopra?

The actress is gearing up for a smashing comeback in the Bollywood industry with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming jungle adventure, SSMB 29. This highly anticipated film will see her share the screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Written by Rajamouli’s father and celebrated writer V Vijayendra Prasad, the big-budget film is expected to hit the big screens in 2027.

Besides her Bollywood slate, Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff. She has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming action-thriller opposite Karl Urban. Fans will also see her reprising her role as Nadia in the Citadel season 2. The spy-thriller series from the Russo Brothers is expected to be released soon. She also has Judgement Day in her kitty.

First Published: October 20, 2025, 10:20 IST

