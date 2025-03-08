Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Madhu Says Being In Malti’s Life Is Honour: ‘Bachche Appointment Leke Maa Baap…’

Last Updated: March 08, 2025, 00:24 IST

Madhu Chopra says being Malti Marie’s grandmother is a privilege, praising Priyanka and Nick for her upbringing.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie at the airport.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, is growing up surrounded by love, and her grandmother, Madhu Chopra, couldn’t be happier. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Madhu expressed her gratitude for being able to spend time with her granddaughter, calling it a “privilege” and “honour.”

When asked if she is making up for the time she missed with Priyanka by bonding with Malti, Madhu humbly dismissed the idea. “Compensate toh kar hi nahi sakti hun. Malti ke saath mujhe bond karne deti hai, rehne deti hai, yeh sab I consider it a privilege and an honor,” she said, highlighting how rare it is for grandparents to be so involved in their grandchildren’s lives.

Reflecting on changing family dynamics, she remarked, “Aaj kal ke bachche appointment leke maa baap ko milne jaate hain. Bachche ko le aate hain sirf holidays mein. Aisa na ho, god forbid.” She emphasized how fortunate she feels that Malti gets to spend quality time with her instead of only visiting during holidays.

Madhu Chopra also shared that being a grandmother is “the best thing in the world.” She said, “Yeh mera sabse jo elevation hua hai qualification ka; this is the best to be a nani.” She also admitted that she spoils Malti completely, and the little one enjoys it.

Talking about Malti’s recent visit to India, Madhu revealed, “Aai thi abhi shaadi pe aayi thi toh do din nani house reh ke gayi. Khush thi ekdum, puri family thi meri saath mein. Sabke saath acche se bond kari.” She noted how naturally Malti bonded with her extended family and had no hesitation in recognising her roots.

Madhu also praised Priyanka and Nick’s parenting, calling them “hands-on parents” and applauding their approach to raising Malti. “Acchi parvarish hai,” she said, stating how both Priyanka and Nick are giving their daughter a strong foundation.