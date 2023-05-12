শুক্রবার , ১২ মে ২০২৩ | ২৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother FINALLY CONFIRMS Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১২, ২০২৩ ৮:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
pari raghav


Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged on May 13. (Photos: Instagram)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged on May 13. (Photos: Instagram)

Earlier today, it was also reported global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be attending Parineeti Chopra’s engagement.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has finally confirmed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Madhu expressed excitement about Pari’s engagement. “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings,” she told Pinkvilla.

Madhu Chopra’s comment comes hours after it was also reported that her daughter and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be attending Parineeti’s engagement. “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family,” a source cited by Hindustan Times said.

Even though Parineeti and Raghav have not issued any official statement regarding their relationship or engagement as of now, several media reports claim that they will exchange rings in New Delhi tomorrow i.e. on May 13. The two are likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. They have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

Reportedly, it will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. It is rumoured that Karan Johar and Sania Mirza will also be attending the much-awaited engagement.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm pahar upokul okslcs ckj
পাহাড়-উপকূল থেকে বাসিন্দাদের সরাতে মাইকিং
বাংলাদেশ
1683903006 photo
Yashasvi Jaiswal is knocking down Team India door with incredible performances: Graeme Smith | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
tulsi
তুলসি গাছ ঘরে রাখেন? কেন তুলসির পুজো করা হয় যুগ যুগ ধরে? পিছনে রয়েছে বড় কারণ! চমকে যাবেন শুনলেDo you know the science behind keeping Do you know why people perform puja with Tulsi plant – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
pari raghav
Priyanka Chopra’s Mother FINALLY CONFIRMS Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CU 1

ছাত্রী লাঞ্ছনা: চবি ছাত্রসহ গ্রেফতার ৪

 beximco syntetik

বেক্সিমকো সিনথেটিকসের লেনদেন আরো ১৫ দিন বন্ধ থাকবে – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220302 WA0009

নাগরপুরে জাতীয় ভোটার দিবস পালিত।

 Untitled 1 copy 24

প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক বিনিয়োগ কমেছে জ্বালানি খাতের চার কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Rezaul Karim 11.12.2022

‘অসাংবিধানিক পন্থায় ক্ষমতায় যেতে চায় বিএনপি’

 untitled 3 8

Second Song of SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be Out on November 10

 IMG 20220816 WA0006

গুচ্ছ পরীক্ষায় প্রক্সি কান্ডে ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থী আকতারুলের রিমান্ড নামঞ্জুর

 index agro

ইনডেক্স অ্যাগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm RALLY 1

‘সাম্প্রদায়িক গোষ্ঠী এবারও সম্প্রীতি বিনষ্টের চেষ্টা করছে’

 flipkart 1

১০ হাজারের অনেক কমে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে স্মার্ট লুকের সঙ্গে দমদার-সহ ফোন – News18 Bangla