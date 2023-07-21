শুক্রবার , ২১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Project K Is Now Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Give Us Goosebumps With 1st Glimpse

project k teaser


Prabhas' highly anticipated Project K is now called Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas' highly anticipated Project K is now called Kalki 2898 AD.

During San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the makers of Project K revealed the initial sneak peek of Prabhas’ Project K.

Earlier, the actor's first look was released, but it received underwhelming responses from fans. At the event, the Project K team unveiled the film's title, teaser, and release date. The film has been titled Kalki 2898 AD and its first glimpse features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting. The teaser portrays them as warriors amidst a war-like scenario. The film is scheduled for release in 2024.

Present at the event are Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati. According to a report, Deepika Padukone, who is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), won’t be part of the event due to the ongoing strike by the union in the US.

Making history, Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. Before the event, a billboard for Project K at Times Square, New York City, teased the audience with the message, “First glimpse on July 20.” Earlier, several photos of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Rana hanging out in the US had surfaced online as they arrived in the country ahead of the event. Prabhas and Rana, dressed in ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts, were spotted with their backs turned towards the camera. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ was seen in the background. The caption along with the picture read, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th.”

Earlier, the first look of Prabhas was revealed. In the poster, Prabhas, dubbed the ‘Rebel Star’ of the film sported a metal armour, dreadlocks and a thick beard.

The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will take part in the panel discussion.

