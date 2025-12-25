Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Seek Mahakaleshwar Blessings Ahead Of Rahu Ketu Release | PHOTOS | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 10:00 IST

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and producer Suraj Singh visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings ahead of the release of their upcoming comedy Rahu Ketu.

Actor Pulkit Samrat, along with Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and producer Suraj Singh, recently sought divine blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple in Ujjain ahead of the release of their upcoming film Rahu Ketu. The visit marked a spiritual pause for the team as they prepare for the film’s theatrical arrival on January 16, 2026.

Photos from the temple visit quickly surfaced on social media, showing the cast and crew immersed in prayer and rituals at one of India’s most revered shrines. Dressed in traditional attire, the team was seen offering prayers, participating in the temple ceremonies and chanting “Har Har Mahadev,” reflecting a shared sense of faith and gratitude. The solemn yet powerful atmosphere of Mahakaleshwar lent a deeply spiritual note to the film’s journey as it enters its final promotional phase.

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, who are known for their effortless camaraderie, appeared relaxed and cheerful during the visit, sharing light moments between rituals. Their easy bond, visible even in moments of devotion, mirrors the chemistry they bring to the screen. Shalini Pandey maintained a calm and composed presence throughout the visit, while producer Suraj Singh was seen guiding the team through the proceedings, emphasising the significance of beginning the film’s run on an auspicious note.

Sharing glimpses from the visit online, the team highlighted themes of faith, unity and gratitude. More than just a customary temple stop, the visit served as a moment of collective reflection — a chance for the cast and crew to come together beyond the set and seek positive energy for the film’s release.

Rahu Ketu is described as a comedy that blends astrology with humour, offering a quirky take on belief systems and everyday chaos. Backed by BLive Production and Zee Studios, the film aims to deliver a light-hearted yet rooted entertainer. With the blessings of Mahadev and a visibly united team, the makers are hopeful that Rahu Ketu will strike a chord with audiences when it hits theatres on January 16, 2026.

First Published: December 25, 2025, 10:00 IST