'Tere Ishk Mein Has Delhi Like You've Never Seen': Priyanshu Painyuli On Playing Dhanush's Best Friend | Exclusive | Bollywood News Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes calls Australia player 'train' after 1st Test defeat at Perth | Cricket News Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident | Regional Cinema News IND vs SA: 'This game is going to go deep' – Ryan ten Doeschate outlines Team India's plan heading into Day 2 of Guwahati Test | Cricket News Deepika Padukone Reacts To Fan Demanding A Rom-Com With Ranbir Kapoor: 'Itne Khoobsurat Lagte Saath' | Bollywood News IND vs SA: South Africa batters combine to create unwanted record never seen before in Guwahati Test | Cricket News 120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar Misses The Intensity, Raashii Khanna Wins Hearts জামায়াত প্রার্থী মান্নানের উদ্যোগে ঘোড়ার গাড়ির র‍্যালি ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ মৃত্যু, নতুন ভর্তি ৫৯৩ বর্ণাঢ্য আয়োজনে ৪৭তম ইসলামী বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় দিবস উদযাপন
  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died in a road accident on Friday, after his vehicle collided with a truck while he was travelling from Mansa.

Harman Sidhu died in a road accident on Friday, after his vehicle collided with a truck

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu is no more. He tragically lost his life in a road accident on late Friday evening. He was 37. As per a report in PTC News, the incident happened when his vehicle collided with a truck while he was travelling from Mansa to his native village Khiala. The heartbreaking news of his death has left the Punjabi music community in deep shock.

Harman Sidhu Dies At 37 In A Road Accident

As per reports, Harman Sidhu was on his way back home when the crash took place. Police officials said that the singer died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed. His body was taken to the Mansa Civil Hospital for a post mortem, and his family was informed immediately.

Harman Sidhu is survived by his mother, wife, and young daughter. The loss is especially difficult for the family, as his father passed away about a year and a half ago.

About Harman Sidhu

Harman Sidhu had gained popularity through a series of successful duet tracks. His cassette track Paper Te Pyaar brought him widespread recognition and established him as a popular stage performer. His collaboration with singer Miss Pooja was especially well-loved, and the duo featured together in several music albums during that period.

PTC News reports that Sidhu was preparing for a comeback with new music in line with current industry trends. Two of his songs were reportedly set for release later in 2025, with both videos already filmed. He had travelled to Mansa for work related to music before the accident took place.

Some of Harman Sidhu’s well-known songs include Mela, Paper Ya Pyar, Kheti, Mobile, Pai Gaya Pyar, Sari Raat Parhdi, Thakevan Jattan Da, and Pind from his 2009 album Ladia, among others.

November 22, 2025, 19:26 IST

Source link

