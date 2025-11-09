রবিবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:২৭ অপরাহ্ন
Washington Sundar handed special award after series victory in Australia – watch | Cricket News নীতিগত সংলাপ ও সহযোগিতা জোরদারের আশ্বাস IPL 2026 auction likely on December 15; expected to be held in India | Cricket News Pratibha Ranta Was Not Approached For Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla, Actor Focused On The Revolutionaries | Bollywood News লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩ ৩ দফা দাবিতে প্রাথমিকের শিক্ষকেরা শহিদ মিনারে, চলছে কর্মবিরতি Lionel Messi brace, assist save Inter Miami from early elimination in MLS Cup playoffs – watch | Football News Netflix New Releases Match Every Mood! Here's How
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

R Madhavan Looks Unrecognizable In FIRST Look From Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Reacts: ‘Maddy Supremacy’ | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
R Madhavan Looks Unrecognizable In FIRST Look From Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Reacts: ‘Maddy Supremacy’ | Bollywood News


Ranveer Singh unveiled the first look poster of R Madhavan’s character from Dhurandhar. Fans are convinced Madhavan is playing National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the film.

R Madhavan’s frist look poster from Dhurandhar unveiled

The highly anticipated trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is set to drop in a few days. Before the trailer release, the makers have been keeping fans hooked by dropping intriguing character posters from the film. Yesterday, Ranveer Singh unveiled the first look of Arjun Rampal’s character from the film. Now, on Sunday, the makers dropped R Madhavan’s first look poster, that has left fans awestruck. Clearly, the actor has undergone a transformation for this role, and fans are convinced he is portraying National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the film, even though this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also cheered for Madhavan after the poster dropped.

R Madhavan’s First Look Poster From Dhurandhar

On Sunday, the makers of Dhurandhar shared the intriguing first look poster of R Madhavan’s character. The poster shows him in a formal grey suit, wearing frameless glasses and sporting a serious expression. The actor looks almost unrecognizable in the poster. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “The Charioteer of Karma. 3 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December.” Soon after the poster was released, Ranveer Singh reacted to it. Impressed by the look, he cheered for Madhavan and wrote, “Maddy Supremacy !” along with a fire emoji. Check out the post below!

Fans reacted to Madhavan’s look, and while one fan wrote, “Maddy in and as NSA Doval Sahab!” another one commented, “R madhavan as Ajit Doval.” Another netizen commented, “Madhavan nailed it.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, the makers revealed Arjun Rampal’s first look from the film. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster of his upcoming movie. In the poster, Rampal was seen sporting a short hair and long beard look. With black glasses and a ring in one of his fingers, he was also seen smoking a cigar. The actor kept an angry expression on his face and looked deadly. In the caption of his post, Ranveer Singh teased Arjun Rampal’s character in Dhurandhar and called it an “Angel of Death”.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and others, is based on true events. Even though details about the film’s plot are not known as of now, it is speculated that Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of an undercover spy in the movie. Reportedly, the film will present the bravery of India’s special agents in Pakistan. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

The trailer of the film will release on November 12, 2025. As per reports, about 2,000 fans will attend the grand trailer launch event at NMACC in Mumbai. The film will hit the big screens on December 5, 2025.

First Published:

November 09, 2025, 13:44 IST

