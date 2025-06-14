Raanjhanaa Turns 12: Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush’s Film To Have Special Screening In Mumbai

Last Updated: June 14, 2025, 20:48 IST

Raanjhanaa celebrates its 12th anniversary with a special screening on June 18 in Mumbai. Fans can meet director Aanand L Rai, writer Himanshu Sharma, and the cast.

Twelve years ago, Raanjhanaa carved a special place in Indian cinema as one of its most soul-stirring love stories. The journey that began in the vibrant lanes of Benaras resonated with an entire generation. Now, the film returns to where it truly belongs: the big screen, and into the hearts of its most devoted fans.

To celebrate its 12th anniversary, an exclusive fan screening will be held on June 18 at PVR Lido, Mumbai. For those who laughed, wept, and journeyed alongside Kundan and Zoya, this isn’t just a screening – it’s a sentimental return.

What makes the evening truly unforgettable? A rare meet-and-greet with the creators and stars of the film – director Aanand L Rai, writer Himanshu Sharma, actors Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and lyricist Irshad Kamil. The event will be hosted by YouTuber and pop culture voice Laksh Maheshwari, adding his trademark flair to a night designed for the fans.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai once spoke about how he framed the characters of Raanjhanaa. He said, “Even saying ‘I love you’ is an uphill task. You handle your relationships your way. I’ll treat my relationships the way I want to. Your hero dies, with his one-sided love? He dies a hero. What I love about my hero Kundan (played by Dhanush) is that he dies happily for love. I could’ve brought him back into life but I don’t think Kundan wanted to come back.”

“There had to be a closure to his love. When I visited the Chandan theatre in Mumbai after the film’s opening, the gatekeeper kept asking me, ‘Kundan will come back na? He’s in a coma. He’ll return in the sequel?’ His face fell when I told him Kundan was not in a coma and that there would be no sequel. Nobody wanted Kundan to die but Kundan didn’t want to live. That gatekeeper at Chandan took Kundan home with him. Everyone, except one columnist, seemed to have taken Kundan home,” he added.

Raanjhanaa also featured Abhay Deol who had previously worked with Sonam in Aisha. The film is the love story of a Hindu boy who falls in love with a Muslim girl.

