Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders Announced, Nawazuddin To Return As Inspector Jatil Yadav In Gritty Thriller | Bollywood News

Netflix announces Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav, premiering at IFFI Goa before streaming.

Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders is the sequel to the 2020 Raat Akeli Hai.

Netflix has announced a sequel to its crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, titled Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. Director Honey Trehan and writer Smita Singh return for the second film, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back as Inspector Jatil Yadav, joined by Chitrangda Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte.

Set a few years after the events of the 2020 film, The Bansal Murders follows Inspector Jatil Yadav as he takes on another challenging case involving a high-profile family and a murder wrapped in secrecy. As the investigation progresses, buried truths begin to surface, forcing him to navigate the fine line between justice and consequence.

The film will have its World Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this November, ahead of its release on Netflix.

Speaking about returning as Jatil Yadav, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Jatil Yadav is a character very close to me, flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice. In the sequel, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, he faces a case that tests everything he believes in. Smita and Honey have created a world that feels real and raw, where every clue hides a secret. Coming back as Inspector Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business. I’m grateful to RSVP, MacGuffin Pictures, and Netflix for giving me the chance to explore new layers of this character. I am excited for audiences to see more from the man behind the uniform.”

The sequel expands on the tone and world of the original, offering a new mystery led by a strong cast and grounded storytelling.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders — streaming soon on Netflix.

