Radhika Apte Reveals She Once Missed Shah Rukh Khan’s Call, Wondered ‘Yeh Koi Prank Hai Kya?’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 15:04 IST

Radhika Apte recalled missing a call from Shah Rukh Khan, initially thinking it was a prank. Turns out, SRK actually called her to praise her performance in Andhadhun.

Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and is known for her brilliant performance in Sacred Games, Ghoul, Andhadhun, among many other projects. She has been currently busy promoting her film ‘Saali Mohabbat’, which was released on Zee5 on December 12. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, the actress recalled the time when she missed a call from Shah Rukh Khan. At the time, she assumed it was a prank. However, she later realised it was actually SRK, and she called him back. He applauded her for her performance in the 2018 film Andhadhun, and the actress said that it made her day.

Radhika Apte Recalls Missing Shah Rukh Khan’s Call

Radhika Apte recalled that she once had a missed call from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “Hum khaana kha rahe the. Toh mujhe missed call tha koi. Maine kaha koi missed call hai dekhte hain. Uske baad message aaya us hi number se, ‘Radhika, this is Shah Rukh Khan. Please call me back’ (We were having food when I noticed a missed call. So I said there’s a missed call; let’s check. After that, a message came from the same number: ‘Radhika, this is Shah Rukh Khan; please call me back’),” said Radhika.

She said that she wondered whether it was a prank, since the phone number looked a bit different. She asked her agent to send Shah Rukh’s number, after which she realised it was actually him! Radhika called SRK back, and the latter praised her for her performance in Andhadhun.

“Woh bole ki, ‘I just want to tell you ki I saw Andhadhun. I really loved your performance. Aur main sirf yeh bolne ke liye phone kiya tha.’ (He said, ‘I just wanted to tell you that I saw Andhadhun. I really loved your performance, and I called only to say that’),” recalled Radhika. She said that he made her day with that one phone call!

Radhika Apte On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At A Party

Radhika also revealed that she met SRK at a party, and he came to her and chatted for half an hour. “He found me because I don’t like to go and say, ‘Please, I like you.’ So he came to me, put his arm around me, and chatted with me for half an hour. And he was so sweet. It was really nice,” she said.

The video of Radhika Apte speaking about Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. Reacting to this, actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote on X, “Many of the younger “stars” don’t understand what SRK understands about people. He gives you a special moment, that’s just between you & him …that you’ll remember for the rest of your life. He wins you over.”

First Published: December 20, 2025, 15:02 IST

