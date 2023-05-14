রবিবার , ১৪ মে ২০২৩ | ৩১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Raghav Chadha Holds Parineeti Chopra Close in 1st Appearance After Engagement, Paps Call Him ‘Jiju’

raghav chadha parineeti chopra engagement 2


Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra get engaged in a private ceremony. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra get engaged in a private ceremony. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement: AAP leader can’t take his eyes off the Bollywood actress in their first public appearance post ceremony.

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday made their first official public appearance as a couple hours after their engagement. The duo got engaged in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders.

The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Soon after announcing the news of their engagement on social media, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stepped out to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside their engagement venue.

Parineeti Chopra stunned in a gorgeous all-white salwar suit, while Raghav looked handsome in a matching kurta pajama. Raghav held Parineeti close as they posed for the paparazzi. In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Raghav couldn’t take his eyes off Parineeti, even as the paparazzi teased him by calling him “jiju”.

whatsapp image 2023 05 13 at 11.00.38 pm
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose for the paparazzi after their engagement.
whatsapp image 2023 05 13 at 11.00.37 pm
Raghav Chadha holds Parineeti Chopra close as they pose for the paps.

Soon after the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account to congratulate the couple alongside a series of new photos from their engagement. Priyanka wrote: “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were rumoured to be dating for a few months now. They were snapped together on several occasions. However, they never confirmed the news of their relationship. Parineeti often fielded the wedding questions with a blush. Rumours of the AAP MP and Parineeti’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo reached Delhi on Tuesday for the engagement.

shrishti negi
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, inRead More



