Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Wedding: A Look At AAP Leader’s Educational Qualifications

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged on May 13, are now gearing up for their wedding on September 24. The two families have booked The Leela Palace and The Taj Palace in Udaipur for the celebration. Prior to their big day, the couple, along with their close group of family and friends, gathered at the venue for pre-wedding festivities. As anticipation builds for the special day and the two embark on their new chapter, let’s take a closer look at Raghav Chadha’s educational background and his remarkable journey in politics.

As one of the nation’s youngest politicians, Raghav Chadha has made a significant impact on politics. He attended Delhi’s Modern School at Barakhamba Road and later earned a Commerce degree from the esteemed University of Delhi (DU).

Along with this, Raghav Chadha learned Chartered Accountancy (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and established himself as a practising CA. He further received an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) certificate from the renowned London School of Economics (LSE). His early involvement in student activities was a major first step towards his political journey. During his college days, he showed leadership qualities and was elected as the General Secretary of the Delhi Technological University Students’ Union. His educational background in commerce, accountancy and business management has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping his political career.

Raghav Chadha’s path into politics took a significant turn when he actively engaged in the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. At that time, he was a full-time practising CA. His involvement in this movement led him to become a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha is preparing to enter a new phase of his life with Parineeti Chopra, whom he has been reportedly dating for over a year now. Although the couple has kept the details of their romantic journey under wraps, reports suggest that Parineeti crossed paths with Raghav during her time in London. She was studying at Manchester Business School, London, while he was studying at the London School of Economics (LSE). Speculations about their relationship began circulating after they were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant together in March this year. Followed by numerous sightings of them together, including one during an IPL match in Mohali, added more fuel to the rumours.