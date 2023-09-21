Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Wedding: Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Attends Sufi Night At Groom-To-Be’s Home

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for their grand wedding in Rajasthan on September 24. The preparations are in full swing for their big fat Indian wedding, which includes various traditional functions and festivities. On Wednesday, a Sufi night was organised at Raghav Chadha’s residence In Delhi. While Parineeti’s first cousin Priyanka Chopra is yet to touchdown Delhi, her mother, Parineeti’s aunt Madhu Chopra and her her son, Siddharth Chopra have arrived in Delhi to take part in the festivities. Madhu Chopra looked resplendent in a white salwar suit with ruffled details.

As the wedding date approaches, videos and pictures of Raghav Chadha’s home getting decorated are going viral. The groom’s house is being decked up for pre-wedding rituals like Ardas and Kirtan, with trucks delivering materials spotted outside his residence.

The Ishaqzaade actress was recently seen at Delhi airport, where her fiancé Raghav Chadha came to pick her up. They both wore blue shirts, and she had a black cap with an R on it. They plan to have some family gatherings before heading to Udaipur for the big wedding celebration.

As Raghav Chadha’s Delhi home gets decorated, Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai residence is also getting ready for their wedding with bright lighting decorations. A video from a paparazzi page showed the balcony of the actress’s apartment adorned with festive lights in a tall building.

Earlier today, photos from their ardas ceremony went viral. Parineeti wore a lovely blush pink suit with elegant accessories, while Raghav matched her in his pink-beige outfit. They happily held hands and smiled while taking photos with friends or family. News18 got access to their wedding invite and it seems like the couple is preparing for a massive wedding ceremony. The wedding card has confirmed that the couple has chosen the Taj Leela Palace in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony and it is set to be a two-day grand affair.