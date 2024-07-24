বুধবার , ২৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৯ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Raghav Juyal Shot Kill & Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Simultaneously, Says ‘I Was Ashamed As Salman Bhai Had to…’

জুলাই ২৪, ২০২৪
Raghav Juyal Shot Kill & Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Simultaneously, Says ‘I Was Ashamed As Salman Bhai Had to…’


Raghav Juyal with Salman Khan, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

Raghav Juyal reveals how he managed the challenging task of shooting for ‘Kill’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ simultaneously, thanks to Salman Khan’s heartwarming gesture.

Riding high on the success of his latest action thriller Kill, Raghav Juyal recently shared an anecdote that highlights his dedication and the invaluable support he received from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The multi-talented performer revealed how he managed the challenging task of shooting for two major films, Kill and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, simultaneously, thanks to Salman’s heartwarming gesture.

“I was going crazy. Bhai had to change the dates for Kill,” Raghav told Mashable India. “I was feeling so ashamed at that time because it became a big deal. I somehow managed both. Because I couldn’t leave Kill at all. I had worked really hard for this movie.”

Kill, an action-packed thriller, has been receiving critical acclaim and performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film stars Lakshya and is co-produced by renowned filmmakers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.

Balancing his commitment to Kill with his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was no small feat for Raghav. “I enjoyed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. That was like an amusement park for me. Working with Salman bhai is like an amusement park. He is an amusement park without a ticket,” Raghav said. “I stayed at his farm for two days. I did swimming, rode dirt bike. I was having fun there.”

“Working with Salman bhai is always a memorable experience,” he added. Raghav further expressed his gratitude to Salman for his generosity and willingness to adjust his schedule for Kill that allowed the former Dance India Dance contestant to give his best to both projects.

