বুধবার , ১৩ মার্চ ২০২৪
Raj Anadkat Breaks Silence On Engagement News, Calls It ‘False And Baseless’ | See Post

মার্চ ১৩, ২০২৪
fotojet 2 2024 03 594b6ec25058087f1d685b41ca0fc25f


While Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita ji in TMKOC, Raj Anadkat used to essay the role of Tappu.

Earlier today, News18 exclusively broke the news that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged. Raj has now refuted the news.

Earlier today, News18 exclusively broke the news that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged. Munmun, 36, and Raj, 27, exchanged rings earlier this month in the presence of their respective families, the source informed us. While Munmun plays the role of Babita in the popular sitcom, Raj played Dilip Joshi’s son Tappu in the show. Raj announced his departure from TMKOC in December 2022.

The source close to the actors told us that Munmun and Raj got engaged in a low-key ceremony outside Mumbai. “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony,” the source said.

Now, Raj has taken to Instagram to refute the news. He wrote, “Hello everyone. Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false & baseless.” Mummum, too, in a chat with IndiaForums refuted it as called it ‘fake’. She said, “This is utterly ridiculous! There’s not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news.”

whatsapp image 2024 03 13 at 6.59.33 pm 2024 03 62b89716329e47c9f69c48b1248e07a1
Raj’s post on social media.

“They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” the source added.

News18 Showsha repeatedly reached out to Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat for their comment but neither of the two have reverted yet.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

