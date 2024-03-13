Raj Anadkat Breaks Silence On Engagement News, Calls It ‘False And Baseless’ | See Post

Earlier today, News18 exclusively broke the news that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged. Munmun, 36, and Raj, 27, exchanged rings earlier this month in the presence of their respective families, the source informed us. While Munmun plays the role of Babita in the popular sitcom, Raj played Dilip Joshi’s son Tappu in the show. Raj announced his departure from TMKOC in December 2022.

The source close to the actors told us that Munmun and Raj got engaged in a low-key ceremony outside Mumbai. “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony,” the source said.

Now, Raj has taken to Instagram to refute the news. He wrote, “Hello everyone. Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false & baseless.” Mummum, too, in a chat with IndiaForums refuted it as called it ‘fake’. She said, “This is utterly ridiculous! There’s not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news.”

“They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” the source added.

News18 Showsha repeatedly reached out to Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat for their comment but neither of the two have reverted yet.