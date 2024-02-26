Raj Kapoor Wept After Listening To Pankaj Udhas’s ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’: ‘ Told Me I Have Become…”

Pankaj Udhas, a name synonymous with the resurgence of ghazal in modern Indian music passed away on February 26. The Ghazal singer had captivated the hearts of millions around the globe with his soulful voice and profound expressions. One of his most iconic songs ‘Chitthi Aayi hai’ left a long-lasting impact on people. In one of his earlier interviews with The Lallantop, Pankaj Udhas had recounted the historic moment from his life when Raj Kapoor wept after listening to it.

The Ghazal maestro had shared,”There are so many anecdotes about the nazm ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ that I can write an entire book on it. I vividly remember that I was attending an event in Jaipur and after I got done with it, I had boarded a flight back to Mumbai, in which Raj Kapoor was also travelling. I went to him and touched his feet. He glanced at me and said ‘Pankaj Udhas has become immortal’. I didn’t understand the context of what he meant. And I got a bit worried because the movie ‘Naam’ wasn’t released back then. So I thanked him for blessing me and he said, ‘No, Chitthi Aayi Hai’.”

He continued, “It puzzled me because that was the song that we had just recorded and how does he know about it? He told me to sit down. Raj Kumar and Raj Kapoor, who were the producers of the movie shared a good bond of friendship. Rajendra Kumar had made the song and picturised it on me. And around the time when it was recorded, there was a very nice studio at Rajendra Kumar’s house. He had called Raj Kapoor over for dinner and he had shown that song to him. And Raj Kapoor started weeping. He said that he hasn’t heard a song like this in ages. And Raj Kapoor Saab had good knowledge about music and words.”

Born into a family with a rich cultural heritage in Gujarat, India, Udhas discovered his passion for singing at a young age. However, it was his dedication to the ghazal genre that truly set him apart. Emerging onto the music scene in the late 1970s, he quickly gained fame with his unique style, blending classical ghazal techniques with contemporary nuances to appeal to a wider audience.

Udhas’s journey to stardom was marked by his hit album “Endless Love” (Aashiqui), which catapulted him into the limelight, making ghazals a household favorite across generations. His ability to evoke profound emotions through his music had led to a career spanning over four decades, filled with numerous accolades and albums that have become timeless classics.

The news about his death was shared by his family. In a statement, they said, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness.” The news has come as a shock to many. Singer Sonu Nigam was among the first ones to react to his death.