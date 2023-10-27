Raj Kundra Makes BIG Statement: ‘I Am a Scapegoat…Paid Price of Being Shilpa Shetty’s Husband’

Raj Kundra is currently busy promoting his acting debut movie UT 69. The film is based on the time the businessman spent in jail in 2022 in connection to a pornography case. Days ahead of the film’s release, in an exclusive interview with CNN News18, Raj talked about the case and argued that he was merely a ‘scapegoat’ in it.

“I am a scapegoat in all of this. A lot of information misconstrude. Factual information not presented properly. I just feel like a lowest hanging fruit in all that happened,” Raj told CNN News18. He further argued that the case grabbed eyeballs also because he is actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband. “Somewhere down the line, I am collateral damage because I am Shilpa Shetty’s husband. That makes news to them,” he said.

“I just feel that there is a price I paid to be a celebrity husband. I don’t mind it. I will pay this price time and again because that woman is the love of my life. She also knows somewhere down the line that had I not been Shilpa Shetty’s husband, it would not have been a big news. That’s the point. I know I am not guilty of the allegations and I know that when the justice will be served, it will be my redemption,” the businessman added.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. They have two kids together–Viaan and Samisha.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection to the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Later in 2022, Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he was innocent and alleged that it was all ‘personal vendetta’ of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to probe the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.