Raj Kundra Recalls ‘Darkest Times’ In Jail: ‘Friendships Vanished Overnight But Shilpa Stood By Me’ | Bollywood News

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot in November 2009.

Raj Kundra, who was arrested in July 2021 in connection with a pornography case, has opened up about the harrowing two months he spent in Arthur Road jail. Speaking to ETimes, the businessman-turned-actor called it “the darkest times of my life,” admitting it was a phase filled with anger, pain, and intense self-reflection. He said, “There was anger, hurt and confusion, but also deep self-reflection. I could’ve let that chapter define me, but I chose instead to learn from it.”

Raj’s legal troubles are far from over. While he is currently out on bail, the case is still under trial. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also attached assets worth nearly Rs 98 crore in a money laundering probe related to the case. Reflecting on the fallout, Raj revealed how that period tested his relationships. “Some friendships vanished overnight, others got stronger than ever. But the real pain was watching my loved ones suffer because of my headlines,” he said.

The most emotional part of his revelation was about his family’s unwavering support, particularly wife Shilpa Shetty. “Shilpa stood by me with grace and resilience, even when it would’ve been easier to walk away. My kids gave me reason to smile when I felt like disappearing. That kind of unconditional support rewires your soul,” Raj said.

Kundra, who is now making his acting debut in the Punjabi film Mehar, said he’s not interested in stardom but in telling meaningful stories. “I’m not chasing stardom — I’m chasing stories,” he added.

On Friday, Raj posted a heartfelt video montage on Instagram to celebrate Shilpa Shetty. The video, featuring cherished memories over the years, was accompanied by a romantic note: “The candles are out, but you still light up my world.… and the joy of celebrating you, will never end… every day with you feels like a celebration of love.”

