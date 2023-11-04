Raj Kundra Says He’d Cast Deepika Padukone Opposite Him In Films: ‘She’s My Favourite…’

Raj Kundra recently made his acting debut in Bollywood with a film about his time in jail. Raj was sentenced to a term in prison after his alleged involvement in a pornography case. Raj has gone above and beyond to promote his film UT69, which was released in theatres on November 3. To promote the film, Raj held a live session on a social media app recently.

News18 Showsha brings you an exclusive insight into the details Raj shared about his acting debut and his candid opinions on some big names in the industry.

Raj revealed that his feud with Urfi Javed was a promotional campaign for his film, confirming fans’ theories. Speaking about the feud between him and Urfi, Raj said, “Urfi and I dissing each other was a stunt we both planned. She is a very creative and sweet girl.” For the unversed, Raj took a dig at Urfi’s bold outfits in a video. She clapped back and called him the “porn king”.

Speaking of taking digs, Raj also expressed his honest opinion on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee with Karan. Speaking about appearing on the show, Raj said, “Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai (No one had benefitted from appearing on Koffee with Karan).”

Raj also spoke about his decision to turn his story into a movie. He said, “I wanted to write a book on my whole jail journey, but my friend told me that you should make it a movie, and you should act in it.”

“I’m acting in my own story, and it’s the first time, it has never happened before. The jail was filled with people’s egos, and it got more difficult to be around them. People can see it in the movie, how I have projected it,” he added. Speaking about acting in films, Raj said that he would cast Deepika Padukone opposite himself since she is her favourite.

Raj also recalled his time in jail and said, “When I was in jail, I was not given any luxury treatment. I was living and eating the same way the other people were. I have captured all the nuances in my movie. It’s humiliating because they strip you down completely in front of everyone to check if you are carrying any narcotics. You feel like you have lost all your dignity. You feel like you have gone through so much, and now here also they are stripping you down. The media was already doing that, and now this also happened. I felt disheartened and hurt.”

UT69 was released in theatres on Friday, November 3.