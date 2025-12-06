Raj Nidimoru Thanks Paparazzi For Congratulating Him On Marriage To Samantha Ruth Prabhu | WATCH | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 21:24 IST

Raj Nidimoru reacts to paparazzi congratulating him on his marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu at The Family Man 3 bash. See his first public response post-wedding.

Raj Nidimoru made his first public appearance after marrying Samantha Ruth Prabhu, attending The Family Man 3 success bash where paparazzi congratulated him warmly.

Just days after tying the knot in a serene, spiritual ceremony at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has stepped back into the spotlight. The director, who married actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on December 1, 2025, was seen attending The Family Man season 3 success party—marking his first public appearance since the intimate wedding.

A Spiritual Wedding, A Quick Return to Work

Samantha and Raj chose a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha with the Bhuta Shuddhi ritual, steering away from conventional wedding customs and opting instead for a ceremony rooted in yogic tradition. The understated yet profound celebration was in keeping with the couple’s long-standing inclination toward privacy.

Barely four days after the wedding, Samantha was already back on set, sharing a still from Ma Inti Bangaram on Instagram. Raj, too, resumed his professional commitments as he joined The Family Man team for their celebratory gathering in Mumbai.

Raj’s First Appearance: A Soft Smile & A Quiet “Thank You”

As Raj arrived at the success party, photographers quickly surrounded him with congratulations. Their warm “Shaadi mubarak ho!” prompted a shy smile from the filmmaker, who responded with a gentle, almost whispered, “Thank you.”

It was a moment that fans of both Samantha and Raj had been waiting for—confirmation that the couple had stepped into this new chapter with the same calm sincerity that marked their wedding.

How Samantha and Raj Met

Raj Nidimoru—one half of the celebrated duo Raj & DK—first worked with Samantha during the shooting of The Family Man season 2 in 2021. Their paths crossed again on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Samantha starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Sources from the sets have often spoken about their growing closeness during this period, though the two remained extremely guarded about their personal lives.

Despite months of speculation, neither Samantha nor Raj publicly acknowledged their relationship. Their rare appearances together only strengthened rumours until Samantha finally confirmed their union shortly before the wedding.

Past Relationships and Quiet Reactions

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Their divorce made headlines and continued to fuel speculation around both actors’ personal lives for years. Chaitanya later married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Raj Nidimoru, meanwhile, was earlier married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to 2022. Following the news of Raj’s wedding to Samantha, Shhyamali appeared to share cryptic posts online—subtle but pointed enough for the internet to take notice.

A Couple Moving Forward On Their Own Terms

Despite the noise around them, Samantha and Raj seem to be approaching their marriage with composure and clarity. Their swift return to work reflects the rhythm of two individuals accustomed to navigating public scrutiny while fiercely protecting their sense of self.

Their fans—even those initially hesitant—have overwhelmingly embraced the union. The newlyweds now move forward into their next chapter: two artists grounded in spirituality, creativity, and the unmistakable quiet confidence of people choosing love on their own terms.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 06, 2025, 21:24 IST

News movies bollywood Raj Nidimoru Thanks Paparazzi For Congratulating Him On Marriage To Samantha Ruth Prabhu | WATCH