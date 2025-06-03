Raja Saab Release Date: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Movie Locks Its Release Date After Multiple Delays | Find Out

Last Updated: June 03, 2025, 12:31 IST

The Raja Saab Release Date: Prabhas’ horror film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Ridhi Kumar.

A new poster of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

The Raja Saab Release Date: The big wait is finally over. After months of speculation and some seriously cool first looks, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is finally gearing up for its big-screen debut. And guess what? The teaser is just around the corner, dropping on June 16. The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’ first-ever full-blown horror entertainer.

Prabhas’ next big film and his first after the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD has had a bit of a bumpy ride. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres in April 2025 but got delayed, sparking rumours that the makers were eyeing a festive release instead. Today, June 3, the makers finally ended all the guessing and officially locked in the new release date.

The film is all set to hit theatres this December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it a full-on Pan-India treat. As per the official announcement, The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on December 5. The film is directed by Maruthi, the man behind hits like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu, and Manchi Rojulochaie.

Joining Prabhas in this supernatural entertainer are Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who play key roles.

Director Maruthi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the big news. His post featured a vibrant poster of the film with “Dec 5 in cinemas worldwide” boldly displayed. Alongside it, he wrote, “A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead… #TheRajaSaab.”

The official trailer drops on June 16.

The Raja Saab is currently the only Telugu-language film locked in for December 5, and with Prabhas leading the charge, it’s no surprise that other releases might steer clear of that weekend. The film is also expected to make a big splash in the Hindi market. However, it won’t have the date all to itself as in Bollywood, it’s heading for a box office face-off with Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, which is also set to release on the same day.

Backed by People’s Media Factory, The Raja Saab brings together music by Thaman S and visuals captured by cinematographer Karthik Palani.