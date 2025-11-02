রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Rajat Bedi Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan Calls Him 'Tiger': 'That Nickname Just Stuck For Life' | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi revealed that Shah Rukh Khan calls him ‘Tiger,’ a nickname that has stuck ever since he worked as an AD on the sets of Zamaana Deewana.

Actor Rajat Bedi, who was recently seen in the Aryan Khan directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, is sharing a sweet anecdote about the Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter celebrates his 60th birthday on Sunday.

Rajat shares a special connection with King Khan that spans nearly three decades. Before he became a familiar face, Rajt began his career behind the camera as an assistant director on ‘Zamaana Deewana’. It was on the set of the film when his friendship with SRK started, a bond marked by warmth, mutual respect, and memories that have lasted through the years.

Looking back on the journey they’ve shared, Rajat told IANS, “I remember it vividly, it was during the shooting of Zamaana Deewana when I was working as an AD. There were two assistants named Rajat on set, and to avoid confusion, Shah Rukh started calling me Tiger. That nickname just stuck for life. From the very beginning, what struck me was his incredible energy, he is so passionate, so driven, and always curious about everything happening around him. He had this aura that pulled people in, yet he made everyone feel comfortable. That first impression has never faded”.

Loyalty is something Bedi associates closely with his old friend. He recalls a special moment that still stands out. “I was at Mannat one evening, and in front of all the guests, SRK called out to me saying, ‘Tiger!’ just like he used to back in the ‘Zamaana Deewana’ days. It was such a simple thing, but it really touched me. It showed how he never forgets people or the moments that shaped his journey”.

Today, Rajat Bedi continues to chart his own path in the entertainment industry, having evolved from his early days as an assistant director to a respected actor and producer. His association with Shah Rukh Khan remains a meaningful part of his journey, symbolizing the friendships and experiences that have shaped his career. Working with Aryan Khan on his directorial debut marks a full-circle moment for the actor.

November 02, 2025, 13:58 IST

