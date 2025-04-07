Rajesh Khanna’s Granddaughter Naomika Makes Rare Appearance With Dimple Kapadia; Fans Drool Over Her

Last Updated: April 08, 2025, 00:34 IST

Naomika was accompanied by her grandmother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, and the duo posed together for the paparazzi.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran made a rare public appearance and stole the spotlight as she walked the red carpet at Maddock Films’ 20th anniversary bash in Mumbai on Monday night. She was accompanied by her grandmother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, and the duo posed together for the paparazzi, looking absolutely stunning.

Naomika looked breathtaking in a short black dress that showed off her youthful elegance. With soft wavy curls cascading down her shoulders, she made an instant impression on fans who weren’t expecting to see the late superstar Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter at the star-studded gathering.

As soon as videos of her appearance surfaced online, fans flooded the comments with admiration. One user wrote, “She resembles so much like Rajesh Khanna Sir. He was so handsome.” Another fan gushed, “Wow she look so pretty and innocent face.” The internet quickly became obsessed, with many wondering if Naomika might be the next big debutante from Bollywood’s first family of stardom.

For those unfamiliar, Naomika is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran. Rinke, a former actress and the youngest daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, tied the knot in 2003, and Naomika was born in 2004. Her uncle is none other than Akshay Kumar, who is married to Twinkle Khanna, making Aarav and Nitara her cousins.

Though Naomika maintains a low profile on social media, her Instagram has just over 30 posts, her few appearances online have always left fans stunned. She last made headlines when she posted a series of pictures on turning 20, and fans couldn’t help but point out her striking resemblance to her grandfather.

She reportedly completed her studies in London and shared glimpses from her graduation day, where Dimple Kapadia looked visibly emotional and proud. Naomika is also known to be very close to Twinkle Khanna and Aarav Bhatia. On her 18th birthday, Twinkle posted a sweet throwback and wrote, “And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my Naomika…”

Naomika responded to the gesture with love, writing, “Thank you Massi, love you the most.” With fans already rooting for her debut, Bollywood might just have another star in the making.