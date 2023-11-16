Rajinikanth Confident Of India’s World Cup Victory, Lauds Mohd Shami And Says ‘The Cup Is Ours’

India defeated New Zealand in the semi-final match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15. Many Bollywood celebrities had flocked to watch the historic match where Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record by scoring his 50th ODI century. Mohammad Shami also greatly contributed to the team’s win by taking seven wickets. Rajinikanth was also in attendance among the crowd.

After India’s historic win in the semi-finals, Rajinikanth said, “First I became a bit tense. After two and three wickets, one and a half hours was a bit tense. But 100 per cent the cup is ours…100 per cent he (Mohammad Shami) is the reason…”

Rajinikanth was not the only star present at the match. David Beckham also attended the India vs New Zealand semi-final and met Sachin Tendulkar. He was also seen seated alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Ranbir Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Madhuri Dixit and John Abraham also attended the match.

According to a Times Now report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India aka BCCI had also given Amitabh Bachchan a golden pass, however, the actor did not attend the match.

In a video shared on social media, Virat was seen trying to lean forward from the balcony of the Indian cricket team’s dressing room in the hope of getting a glimpse of Anushka. She was seated in the stand above the dressing room. Unfortunately for him, he couldn’t spot her. But the cameras spotted him trying to look for Anushka and the video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms.

Anushka Sharma also went to Wankhede Stadium to extend her support to Virat Kohli. Their cute moments during the match have gone viral on the internet. While Virat did not shy away from showing his love for Anushka, videos of him blowing kisses at Anushka after scoring his record-breaking 50th ODI century have gone viral, a new video started doing rounds online showing him searching for Anushka once he was back in the dressing room.