Rajinikanth Gets Rs 100 Cr From Jailer Profits?; Sameer Wankhede Seemingly Replies To SRK’s Dialogue in Jawan

Rajinikanth has reportedly become the highest-paid actor in India after the phenomenal success of his recently released movie, Jailer, which is said to have a total worldwide collection of more than Rs 564.35 crore. As Jailer became a historic success, producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures met Rajinikanth and handed over a hefty cheque to the legendary actor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father)’ from Jawan gained attention soon after the release of the film’s trailer on Thursday. Fans were quick to speculate that the line was allegedly aimed at former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede, who is being investigated in the alleged Rs 25 crore bribery case in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case which involved SRK’s son Aryan Khan. Now, the officer shared a cryptic quote on his official social media account. “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you,” read the quote shared by Sameer Wankhede. Netizens are speculating whether this is Wankhede’s response to Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue in the Jawan trailer.

Actor R Madhavan, whose film Rocketry recently earned a National Award, has been appointed as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Chairman of its governing council. R Madhavan, following the National Award-winning success of his directorial debut, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ has been designated as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Kushi FIRST Review Out: The early reviews of Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are finally out, they are largely positive. The audience is raving about Vijay and Samantha’s on-screen chemistry in the movie, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi had been in the making for several months, owing to Samantha’s health issues. However, it seems the team’s hard work has finally paid off, with netizens showering immense praise on the film.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, rumoured to be dating, were spotted at Mumbai airport, heading for a vacation last week. They arrived separately. Now, another video of the duo has gone viral. In the clip, they can be seen making their way to the Goa airport after a vacation. Both twinned in white, chic casuals as they headed to the departure gate. They hid their identities behind face masks to avoid running into fans.

