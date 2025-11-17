Rajinikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna To Receive Special Tribute At IFFI Closing Ceremony | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 07:52 IST

IFFI 2025 is gearing up for a star-studded finale, with two giants of Indian cinema set to take centre stage. Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna, both celebrating 50 years in the film industry, will be honoured at the festival’s closing ceremony in Goa.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan during a media briefing attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Murugan said, “Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be felicitated for completing 50 years in cinema, marking a milestone that celebrates their enduring influence on Indian film culture.” He added, “They will be felicitated at the closing ceremony, recognising their iconic body of work, widespread popularity, and contribution to shaping Indian storytelling across decades.”

The 10-day festival will open on November 20 and wrap up on November 28. This year’s closing ceremony is scheduled at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, while the inauguration will take a different route from previous editions, beginning with a grand float parade along D B Bandodkar Road in Panaji.

Rajinikanth, who began his journey with Apoorva Raagangal in 1975, has since become one of India’s most influential commercial stars, commanding a devoted nationwide fan base. In contrast, Nandamuri Balakrishna, with over 100 films to his credit and hits such as Samarasimha Reddy, Simha, Aditya 369 and Muddula Mavayya, is celebrated as one of Telugu cinema’s enduring mass heroes. He also serves as a sitting MLA for the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

Murugan noted that IFFI continues to expand its scale every year. The float parade will include 12 tableaux representing various states and government bodies, all themed around India’s cinematic heritage. This edition has already registered 7,500 delegates and will feature 270 films from 84 countries.

Japan has been named the ‘country of focus,’ while Spain will serve as the partner country and Australia as the spotlight country. The festival will also showcase acclaimed titles from major global festivals including Cannes, Berlinale and Venice.

