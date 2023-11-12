রবিবার , ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৭শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rajinikanth Waves At Fans, Greets Them With Folded Hands Outside His Home On Diwali; Watch

নভেম্বর ১২, ২০২৩ ১:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
rajinikanth 2023 11 2a5652e1993b8cf348f95c40b0eaa8c8


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: November 12, 2023, 12:45 IST

Rajinikanth sends Diwali wishes to fans.

Rajinikanth sends Diwali wishes to fans.

Rajinikanth’s meeting with fans comes moments after the actor also dropped the first teaser of his upcoming movie Lal Salaam.

Superstar Rajinikanth stepped out of his Chennai residence on Sunday morning to greet fans on Diwali. News agency ANI took to its official X handle and dropped a video which showed the Thalaiva waving at his fans outside his home. He was also seen greeting his fans with folded hands.

This comes moments after the actor also dropped the first teaser of his upcoming movie Lal Salaam. Directed by superstar’s daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the film features the actor in an extended cameo. Lal Salaam also stars Vishnu Vishal, Senthil, Jeevitha, Vikranth, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna and Thangadurai in key roles. Backed and presented by Lyca Productions, the film will hit theatres on Pongal next year.

After wrapping up the film’s shoot in July this year, Aishwaryaa had written on social media, “18 working hours straight…2 cakes …2 things to celebrate 2am 2nd schedule wrap ! Pre birthday for the birthday boy @thevishnuvishal and wrap up at 2am with sleepy smiles! (sic)”.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has also been shooting for Thalaivar 170. The film, which also stars his mentor Amitabh Bachchan, marks the Tamil superstar and the legendary Bollywood star reunion on-screen after 33 years. While details about their roles in the film are kept under tight wraps, an ETimes report in August suggested that Rajinikanth and Amitabh will lock horns in the film. Reportedly, the Tamil actor will be playing the role of a cop in this movie. An insider claims Big B will be playing the antagonist in the movie. Therefore, the film will present Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan clashing on-screen. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer. Released in August 2023, the film also featured guest roles by Mohanlal and Shivraj Kumar.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

