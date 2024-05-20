Rajkummar Rao Lost A Film To Star Kid Overnight; Farah Khan Jokes About Paid Airport porter Service

Rajkummar Rao is excited about his new film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, produced by Karan Johar. In a recent chat with Karan and co-star Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar talked about losing roles to star kids. Karan commented on the insider-outsider debate, saying some people use it to get attention and doubted that missing parties leads to losing film roles, as reported by HT.

For more info: Rajkummar Rao Tells Karan Johar He Lost Film to Star Kid Overnight: ‘Because You Can Control Things…’

Farah Khan is back with her humour and this time she took a jibe at the paid porter service available at the airport. It is popular as Pranaam Services at Mumbai airport. It looks like she is traveling and has taken the service but is not happy with the price. Farah shared a video on her Instagram stories. In the video, she can be heard praising the service but then Farah complains about the price. She says that the price is equivalent to a ticket and ‘Yeh buggy aa jayega jitna charge kar rahe ho.” She requested to look into the matter. Well, this is not the stop. Farah Khan even shared a wish for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary.

For more info: Farah Khan Pokes Fun At Paid Porter Service At Airport: ‘Yeh Buggy Aa Jayega Jitna Charge Kar Rahe Ho’

Pradeep Rawat, known for his portrayal of the villain in the Aamir Khan-led movie ‘Ghajini,’ shared insights about director AR Murugadoss’s original choice to cast Salman Khan in the successful film. Despite being a remake of Murugadoss’s Tamil movie with the same title, Pradeep expressed concerns about Salman’s reputed short temper potentially leading to complications that the director might struggle to manage effectively.

For more info: Salman Khan And Not Aamir Khan Was The FIRST Choice For Ghajini; Pradeep Rawat Reveals Inside Story

Ed Sheeran recently made an appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show and recalled his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer, ahead of his India concert, spent quality time at King Khan’s Mannat and opened up about it with the host, Kapil Sharma. Calling Shah Rukh Khan a warm and loving person, the Shape Of You person said, “It was just wonderful. He’s such a nice guy. For how big he is, the man is just so lovely. Just a really warm human being. We had a lot of fun. I met his family, and we jammed on some songs, and they even taught me how to dance a little bit.”

For more info: Ed Sheeran Mimics Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Pose, Recalls Meeting Him at Mannat: ‘He’s A Big Star But…’

Anil Kapoor has always been candid about his professional and personal life. The actor has gone through several ups and downs in his career, spanning more than four decades. The actor who is married to Sunita Kapoor is celebrating his 40th marriage anniversary today. To make this occasion even more special, Anil Kapoor penned a wholesome note for his wife, along with some nostalgic snippets from their lives.

For more info: Anil Kapoor’s Romantic Note To Wife On 40th Anniversary Goes Viral: ‘Love You More Than Words Can Express’