শুক্রবার , ২৫ আগস্ট ২০২৩
Rajkummar Rao Makes Eco-Friendly Ganapati Idol, Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him ‘Dilwale Artist’

untitled design 58 1


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 10:03 IST

Rajkummar Rao appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show Desi Vibes. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show Desi Vibes. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao said that the idol made of wheat and pulses can serve as food for fish when immersed in water as part of the ritual.

Rajkummar Rao is an exemplary actor, and there is no doubt about the immense talent he possesses. Apart from his breakthrough performances on screen, the actor has always won hearts with his humble and down-to-earth attitude. Recently, the actor appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes. Ahead of the release of this entertaining interview, the actress shared a teaser. Rajkummar proved that he is a responsible human being and a true environmentalist.

In conversation with Shehnaaz Gil, the actor revealed that every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, he makes the lord’s idol on his own with eco-friendly materials. “Mai har saal Ganpati khud apne haaton se banata hu, aate ke, bhaut maja aata hai. Fir rajma se aise aankhe, daal vagera se aise jewellery vagera banata hu. Fir haldi se unko colour karta hu, wo Bhaut sundar lagte hai. (I make the Ganpati idol with my own hands every year with wheat flour. It’s a lot of fun. I create the eyes using rajma beans, and I make jewellery using lentils and other pulses. Then I colour them using turmeric, and they look very beautiful.)” he said.

Further, the actor also revealed the reason behind choosing these elements to make the idol. He explained that when the Ganpati idol is immersed in the water as part of the festive ritual, it becomes food for the fish. So, this way, it is not wasting anything or causing any harm to nature.

Shehnaaz Gill was quite amazed to hear this and expressed, “Wo bhi art hi kai. Aap Dilwale artist ho. (That’s also a form of art. You are a kind-hearted artist.)” The entire interview will be released today at 11:11 a.m. on YouTube on Shehnaaz’s official channel.

Rajkummar Rao recently spoke with Mashable India about being modest and how he performs all of his own work while maintaining his middle-class habits. The actor revealed that he books his flight tickets on his own, takes his boarding passes, and even pays his electricity bill.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has received positive feedback for his role in the recently released web series Guns & Gulaabs. The story is set in Gulaabgunj, a criminally controlled town where a drug sale leads to a complicated situation between a city police officer and a mechanic in love. The show also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. Guns & Gulaabs is directed by Raj & DK.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

