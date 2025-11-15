Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl; Dharmendra’s Family Planning To Celebrate His 90th Birthday? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 15, 2025, 21:56 IST

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their baby girl on Saturday. In other news, reports suggest that veteran actor Dharmendra’s health is improving.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have become proud parents to a baby girl. On Saturday morning, the couple issued a joint statement and revealed that their little princess arrived this morning, i.e. on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl,” the couple wrote and then added, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who got discharged from the hospital recently, is now recovering at home. On Saturday, a new report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the health of Bollywood’s He-Man is improving. Therefore, Hema Malini and family are now planning to celebrate his 90th birthday. “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. For the unversed, Dharmendra will turn 90 on December 8.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, previously known as ‘SSMB29,’ has now been officially titled Varanasi. The title of the film starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran was unveiled at the grand GlobeTrotter event held in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Along with the title, the makers also unveiled an exciting visual from the film, revealing Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra from the highly anticipated film.

Nora Fatehi responds to allegations linking her to a Dawood-connected drug syndicate, calling the reports false and her name an “easy target.” Taking to Instagram Stories, she issued a firm statement distancing herself from the allegations and warning against the misuse of her name.“FYI I DONT go to parties… I’m constantly on flights… I’m a workaholic… I don’t associate myself with people like that… Don’t believe anything you read!” she wrote. She further added, “It seems like my name is an easy target, but I won’t allow it to happen this time… Please refrain from using my name in situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price!”

Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved actors, and he is currently busy tracking the box office run of his recently released film De De Pyaar De 2, which stars him alongside Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan and others. Ajay Devgn, over the years, has built a reputation for performing his stunts himself. Recently, R. Madhavan revealed that in the new film too, Ajay proved that he loves doing stunts. Speaking to BookMyShow, Madhavan said, “He has jumped out of a plane, skydiving, without any practice. He has done it in a movie.” Elaborating on this, Ajay revealed a frightening incident when he saw a man dying in front of him during a skydiving attempt when he was next in line.

