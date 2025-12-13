Rajkummar Rao Praises Kunal Kemmu’s Series Single Papa, Soha Ali Khan Says ‘It Made My Heart Full’ | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 16:19 IST

Rajkummar Rao and Soha Ali Khan are mighty impressed with Netflix’s recently released series ‘Single Papa’ starring Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Prajakta Koli.

Single Papa, a comedy-drama series starring Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, and Prajakta Koli, released on Netflix on December 12. The series has been receiving good reviews, with viewers especially loving the storyline and the cast performances. Now, Soha Ali Khan and Rajkummar Rao have given a shout-out to the series. After ‘binge-watching’ Single Papa, Soha reviewed her hubby’s series and called him immensely talented. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao wrote that he is loving the show a lot!

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories to cheer for his friend Kunal Kemmu’s series, Single Papa. “Loving the show, bhai @kunalkemmu Gehlot saab aap kamaal ho. #SinglePapa.” Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared a video in which she was seen watching the show with Kunal Kemmu at their home. She wrote, “Binge-watching single papa with the not-so-single but immensely talented papa himself! It made my heart full – the story, the performances… you will laugh, you will cry, and then you will laugh again – it has all the feels #singlepapa on @netflix_in now.” Check out the video below!

About Single Papa

Single Papa, starring Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Ankur Rathee, Isha Talwar, Dayanand Shetty, Hami Ali, and Suhail Nayyar, released on Netflix on December 12. Created by Neeraj Udhwani and Ishita Moitra and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj, Single Papa follows Gaurav Gehlot, or GG, a charming ‘man-child’ whose unexpected choice to adopt a kid shortly after his divorce shocks his family.

In a conversation with IANS, Kunal revealed what made him say yes to the show. “It was one of the quickest decisions for me. I remember Samar and Shashank, who’s the showrunner on this, and Samar Khan, who’s the producer on this, reached out to me. I don’t know if they gave me a gist, they said that you bring something to the show. And I remember meeting Ishita, Shashank, Samar, and they just narrated the first episode to me and then they just told me the arc of that. And I think by the time they finished narrating that episode, I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this’ because it just kind of connected with me on different levels. I love the writing of it. I love the fact that this was going to be a clutter-breaker of sorts”.

First Published: December 13, 2025, 16:19 IST

