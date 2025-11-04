Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Crowd Singing Maa Tujhe Salaam At Women’s World Cup Final | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 15:50 IST

“We are the world champions. Congratulations to our team India,” Rajkummar Rao wrote.

India’s women’s cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, recently made history by clinching their maiden World Cup title with a remarkable win over South Africa. The thrilling match took place at a packed DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, where fans braved the rain and waited patiently for nearly two hours as the toss was delayed due to weather conditions. Fortunately, the match eventually began on time, with no overs lost.

Now, a clip from the ground has surfaced online, featuring the crowd singing AR Rahman’s iconic patriotic song Maa Tujhe Salaam from the album Vande Mataram. The heartwarming moment even caught the attention of actor Rajkummar Rao, who shared the video on his Instagram Stories, adding a few red heart emojis and the Indian flag.

Not just this, the actor also congratulated Team India for their historic win. Sharing a picture of the team members lifting the winner’s trophy and wrote, “We are the world champions. Congratulations to our team India. Extremely proud of our women in blue. You have created a legacy and thank you for inspiring the whole country. Congratulations, Harmanpreet Kaur and the whole team, the management our coaches. History is made. Indiaaaaaa.. Indiaaaaaa.”

What Happened In The Match?

India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final to win their first-ever World Cup title. Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her 87 runs and two crucial wickets. Deepti Sharma was the Player of the Tournament, and she contributed 58 runs and took a five-wicket haul in the final.

After being put in to bat, India scored 298/7, powered by a 104-run opening stand between Verma (87) and Smriti Mandhana (45). South Africa was bowled out for 246.

What’s Next For Rajkummar Rao?

Up next, the actor will be seen in the comedy entertainer, Toaster, with Sanya Malhotra. The film will be released on Netflix. Besides this, he also has a biopic on former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, Guns and Gulaabs Season 2 and Stree 3 in his kitty.

