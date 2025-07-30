Rajkummar Rao Surrenders In Court In 2017 Film Case, Gets Bail | Controversy Explained | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 30, 2025, 15:34 IST

Rajkummar Rao’s 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri landed him in legal trouble due to a scene that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Rajkummar Rao received conditional bail after surrendering.

Rajkummar Rao surrendered before a court in Jalandhar on Monday, July 28, in connection with a case related to his 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri. The actor, who was accused of hurting religious sentiments, has now been granted conditional bail. While the matter has been adjourned, do you know what the allegations were against the actor and what the entire controversy is? Let’s find out.

What Is The Controversy Around Rajkummar Rao’s Film Behen Hogi Teri?

Rajkummar Rao’s 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri landed him in legal trouble due to a scene that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The controversy revolves around a poster and a scene depicting Lord Shiva wearing slippers and travelling on a bike, which some viewers found objectionable.

The complaint against the actor and the makers of the film was filed by a Shiv Sena leader, Ishant Sharma, at the Police Division No. 5 in Jalandhar, Punjab, claiming the portrayal was disrespectful.

Other Bollywood Films Accused Of Hurting Religious Sentiments

Controversies around religious films in Bollywood often stem from perceived disrespect or misrepresentation of religious sentiments. Previously, films like PK (2014) also faced criticism for its portrayal of religious beliefs and practices in India.

Other films that have faced controversy include OMG: Oh My God! (2012) and Adipurush (2023). Adipurush was criticised for its character design, storyline, and dialogues, which some felt were disrespectful to Hindu sentiments. Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat” and Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan also faced protests and controversy over their depictions of historical and cultural themes.

Most recently, the debut movie of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, Maharaj (2024), also faced calls for a ban from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad due to alleged disrespect to Sanatan Dharma. Even though a stay was imposed on the film’s release, it was later lifted after the court concluded that the film was not specifically intended to target the sect, contrary to the allegations.

