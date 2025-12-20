শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Out-of-form Shubman Gill or in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal? Selectors face big dilemma সিরিয়ায় আইএসের বিরুদ্ধে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের হামলা Shilpa Shinde 'Never Thought' She Would Return To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Says It Is For Her Fans | Television News জনসচেতনতা কর্মসূচিকে উপেক্ষা, এইডস'র কবলে হাজারো মানুষ IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya blows flying kiss to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma; her reaction goes viral – Watch | Cricket News 'Dharma Film Kyun Nahi Diya': Akshay Kumar's Niece Simar Asks Karan Johar After He Calls Her 'Gorgeous' | Bollywood News Ishaan Khatter Warns Against Overexposure: 'You Run A Hazard As An Actor' | Bollywood News Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Tried 'So Hard' To Help Son Nick Before Their Tragic Murders: Report | Korean News Kim Woo Bin And Shin Min Ah Wedding: Will Lee Kwang Soo Host The Ceremony? | Korean News
Rakesh Bedi Defends Violence In Dhurandhar, Asks 'Did Ram Kill Ravan Without Any Violence?' | Bollywood News

December 20, 2025


Rakesh also spoke about working with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar, a gory immersive three-and-a-half-hour-long film has been shocking and delighting audiences.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been making waves at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. However, amid the praise, a certain section of viewers also criticised the film for its gore and violence. Now, actor Rakesh Bedi has defended the film. The 71-year-old plays the role of cunning politician Jameel Jamali in the film.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rakesh responded, “Did Ram kill Ravan without any violence? Now there’s a villain who’s fierce, and people are terrified of him, of course, there’ll be violence on both sides, na? You’re not telling a story, you’re showing it. If you’re basing it on real events, it can’t be wrapped up in a day.”

He continued, “Vo kya seeti marne se mar jayega (Can a whistle kill him)? One must understand that violence in the film serves a purpose. Even the way the villains kill their opponents in Lyari is scary. If you’re killing a man like that simply, what do you need Ranveer for? Mujhse hi marwa dete, main hi kar deta (Get him killed by me, I’d do it).”

Rakesh also spoke about working with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. He mentioned, “I never met Ranveer before this film, but I have seen his work. He grew up seeing my shows and films and was really excited to work with me. Our scenes were filled with mutual consideration and respect, not just as actors, but people too. As for Akshaye, we discussed theatre and a lot of other things. Sara was in awe of everyone, but there’s an uncanny confidence about her.”

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has been making waves with its performances and screen time. Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerhouse cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, a young man who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang while secretly working as a spy for India. He later marries Yalina (Sara Arjun), the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), adding layers to the intense narrative inspired by real-life incidents such as Operation Lyari.

The two-part spy thriller has a reported budget of Rs 275 crore and clocks in at 214 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films to date. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences have embraced the film for its gripping storytelling, action sequences, and Ranveer Singh’s compelling performance. The second part of the film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, promising to continue the high-octane spy saga.

December 20, 2025, 08:48 IST

