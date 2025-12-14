Rakesh Bedi Recalls Receiving Death Threats After Ek Duuje Ke Liye: ‘Woh Zamana Frenzy Ka Tha’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 14, 2025, 14:37 IST

Rakesh Bedi reveals he received death threats after Ek Duuje Ke Liye, saying films once created intense frenzy and praising Dhurandhar for reviving it.

Rakesh Bedi has recalled receiving death threats after Ek Duuje Ke Liye, revealing how audiences blamed his character for the tragic ending.

As Dhurandhar continues its impressive box office run, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has been reflecting on his long and often turbulent journey in Hindi cinema. In a candid conversation, the actor opened up about a disturbing phase early in his career, revealing that he received death threats after the release of Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

‘Mujhe Death Threats Aaye The’: Rakesh Bedi On Audience Frenzy

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rakesh Bedi recalled how the overwhelming emotional response to Ek Duuje Ke Liye turned frightening for him personally. He said,

“Aapko pata hai, Ek Duuje Ke Liye ke baad mujhe death threats aaye the. Kyunki woh dono hero-heroine ki death… mere wajah se hui thi.”

The actor explained that his character was responsible for creating the misunderstanding that ultimately led to the tragic end of the film’s protagonists, “In the film, I created the misunderstanding because I too loved the girl. That character was villainous, with a dose of humour. He was the reason for the deaths,” he shared.

‘Woh Zamana Ek Frenzy Ka Tha’

Bedi went on to describe the kind of emotional frenzy films could create during that era—something he feels is rare today, “Woh zamana ek frenzy ka tha. Aajkal woh frenzy create nahi hoti, lekin Dhurandhar ne woh frenzy create ki hai,” he said, drawing a parallel between the audience reaction then and the buzz surrounding Aditya Dhar’s latest film.

Casting Pressure And Standing By Conviction

During the same conversation, Rakesh Bedi revealed that even landing certain roles wasn’t easy, despite his performances. He disclosed that the makers of Dhurandhar were advised against casting him and were pushed to consider a bigger name instead, “Makers ne kisi pressure ke aage succumb nahi kiya. Unse kaha gaya tha ke mere role ke liye Rakesh Bedi ko mat lo aur kisi bade, well-known actor ko lo,” he said.

Aditya Dhar’s Faith In His Casting

Bedi credited director Aditya Dhar for standing firm and backing him despite external pressure.

“The director stood by his conviction. He said he wouldn’t change the casting. Others may be bigger names, but they wouldn’t be able to deliver the role the way Rakesh Bedi could,” the actor recalled.

In Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel Jamali, a senior Pakistani politician—a role that has resonated strongly with audiences and critics alike.

First Published: December 14, 2025, 14:37 IST